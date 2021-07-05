Stewart Shops : Tyson Foods Inc. Recall

Tyson Foods Inc. Chicken Recall for Possible Listeria

Impacts Three Stewart's Shops Chicken Products

Saratoga Springs, NY - Due to a nationwide Tyson Foods Inc. chicken recall for possible listeria, Stewart's Shops is recalling the following products. If customers have purchased any of the following products, they may return them for a full refund or exchange.

Stewart's Now & Then Entree's:

Chicken Riggies 12oz with best by dates of Sep 9 2021, Sep 19 2021.

Chicken Alfredo 11oz with best by dates of Aug 24 2021, Sep 12 2021, Sep 25 2021, Sep 30 2021.

Frozen Tyson Chicken package:

Any package of Tyson Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips 22oz