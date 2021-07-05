Log in
Stewart Shops : Tyson Foods Inc. Recall

07/05/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
Tyson Foods Inc. Chicken Recall for Possible Listeria
Impacts Three Stewart's Shops Chicken Products

Saratoga Springs, NY - Due to a nationwide Tyson Foods Inc. chicken recall for possible listeria, Stewart's Shops is recalling the following products. If customers have purchased any of the following products, they may return them for a full refund or exchange.

Stewart's Now & Then Entree's:

  • Chicken Riggies 12oz with best by dates of Sep 9 2021, Sep 19 2021.
  • Chicken Alfredo 11oz with best by dates of Aug 24 2021, Sep 12 2021, Sep 25 2021, Sep 30 2021.

Frozen Tyson Chicken package:

  • Any package of Tyson Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips 22oz

Customers who purchased any of the items listed above are urged to return them to their local Stewart's Shops for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Stewart's Consumer Affairs Department at 518-581-1200 ext. 2130, Monday - Friday, 8am - 4:30 pm.

Disclaimer

Stewart's Shops Corporation published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 19:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
