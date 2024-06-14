SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer safety agency said on Friday that 27 out of 88 tested products sold on foreign e-commerce platforms AliExpress, Temu and Qoo10 including children's toys did not meet domestic safety standards.

The world's fourth-largest e-commerce market has increased regulatory scrutiny on foreign shopping platforms, with Alibaba's AliExpress and PDD Holdings' signing an agreement in May to promote product safety.

In May, Korea Consumer Agency began safety tests for motorcycle helmets, children's toys, colour cosmetics and air fresheners being sold on the three platforms.

All three platforms have currently blocked the sale of the problematic products according to the agency's recommendation, it said. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Michael Perry)