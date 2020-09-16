Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stibo Systems : A/S Solution Multidomain MDM platform STEP Achieves SAP Certified Integration with SAP NetWeaver®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Customers looking to deliver better data transparency can do so through the solution’s certified interoperability with SAP® Solutions

Stibo Systems today announced its Multidomain MDM platform STEP version 10.0 has achieved SAP certified integration with the SAP NetWeaver® technology platform. The solution has been proven to integrate with SAP® solutions, enabling customers to exchange material master, customer master and vendor master data between STEP of Stibo Systems and SAP S/4HANA® thus improving the new product introduction process and time to market.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that Multidomain MDM platform STEP version 10.0 of Stibo Systems integrates with SAP NetWeaver, allowing customers deploying multidomain solutions to achieve better data quality that promotes better product and customer experiences.

“We are excited to announce the successful completion of this important integration with SAP NetWeaver,” said Nils Erik Pedersen, VP Product Strategy at Stibo Systems. “The ability of STEP of Stibo Systems to leverage business potential of assets provided by solutions from SAP and other vendors will prove highly beneficial to current and future customer engagements.” Pedersen continued: “As many of our customers use SAP solutions, this certification will provide them with confidence that we value their investments as instrumental to their wider data strategy.”

As a result of the certified integration, Multidomain MDM platform STEP of Stibo Systems makes it easier for existing and new customers to achieve their data transparency goals by creating a governed single source of mastered data. This data becomes the foundation that builds trust and long-lasting relationships with trading partners and consumers.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted source of Master Data Management Solutions (MDM). Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data, empowering them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. We give companies the transparency they require and desire – a single, accurate view of their master data – so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. For more information, visit stibosystems.com.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC), including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:18aMERCK KGAA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05:17aO9 SOLUTIONS : and Deloitte Announce Formal Alliance
BU
05:16aBRENNTAG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
05:16aRFID Tags Market for Livestock Management Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Regulations Regarding Animal Welfare to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:16aGUIDEHOUSE INSIGHTS : Report Shows Storage Capacity for Second Life Batteries Is Expected to Increase through 2030 Due to Rapid Adoption of EVs
BU
05:15aQEEKA HOME CAYMAN : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
05:15aMeeting of the Supervisory Board of Eesti Pank
PU
05:15aPIG MARKET UPDATE 16th SEPTEMBER
PU
05:15aKION : Weichai Group Launches the World's First Commercialized Diesel Engine with a Brake Thermal Efficiency Over 50
PU
05:15aConsolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 11 September 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
3APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Sell rating
4SNOWFLAKE : SNOWFLAKE : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
5GRENKE AG : GRENKE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group