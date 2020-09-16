Stibo Systems : A/S Solution Multidomain MDM platform STEP Achieves SAP Certified Integration with SAP NetWeaver®

Customers looking to deliver better data transparency can do so through the solution’s certified interoperability with SAP® Solutions

Stibo Systems today announced its Multidomain MDM platform STEP version 10.0 has achieved SAP certified integration with the SAP NetWeaver® technology platform. The solution has been proven to integrate with SAP® solutions, enabling customers to exchange material master, customer master and vendor master data between STEP of Stibo Systems and SAP S/4HANA® thus improving the new product introduction process and time to market.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that Multidomain MDM platform STEP version 10.0 of Stibo Systems integrates with SAP NetWeaver, allowing customers deploying multidomain solutions to achieve better data quality that promotes better product and customer experiences.

“We are excited to announce the successful completion of this important integration with SAP NetWeaver,” said Nils Erik Pedersen, VP Product Strategy at Stibo Systems. “The ability of STEP of Stibo Systems to leverage business potential of assets provided by solutions from SAP and other vendors will prove highly beneficial to current and future customer engagements.” Pedersen continued: “As many of our customers use SAP solutions, this certification will provide them with confidence that we value their investments as instrumental to their wider data strategy.”

As a result of the certified integration, Multidomain MDM platform STEP of Stibo Systems makes it easier for existing and new customers to achieve their data transparency goals by creating a governed single source of mastered data. This data becomes the foundation that builds trust and long-lasting relationships with trading partners and consumers.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted source of Master Data Management Solutions (MDM). Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data, empowering them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. We give companies the transparency they require and desire – a single, accurate view of their master data – so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. For more information, visit stibosystems.com.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC), including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005033/en/