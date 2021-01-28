Log in
Stibo Systems : Joins Consumer Goods Forum

01/28/2021 | 05:01am EST
Stibo Systems, a global leader in multidomain Master Data Management (MDM) solutions, announces that it is joining the Consumer Goods Forum (CGF). CGF is the only organization that brings retailers, manufacturers and technology partners from around the world to collaborate to secure consumer trust by establishing better industry standards, improving manufacturer-retailer efficiency, and positively impacting global sustainability.

“We are excited about actively participating and partnering with the CGF and member organizations. Their vision of better lives through better business ties very closely to ours of better data for a better business for a better world,” says Jesper Ejlersen, CEO of Stibo Systems.

In order to reach their goals, the CGF has brought to life several coalitions and projects. Two of CGF’s coalitions that are of high relevance to Stibo Systems are: Environmental Sustainability and End-to-End Value Chain.

The Environmental Sustainability coalition is very important because CPG and retailer organizations can play a major part in improving sustainable practices in industry. Stibo Systems’ cross industry global knowledge of best practices in sourcing, creating, enriching, organizing and management of product, supplier and other key data domains can help the industry have better transparency and support achieving sustainability goals.

The End-To-End Value Chain coalition and specifically the Product Data Coalition is especially relevant to Stibo Systems. The goal of improving the data exchange processes by establishing industry standards to improve the exchange of product data will bring greater efficiency for all partners and ultimately help the end consumer. With four decades of experience in optimizing product data in the industry and with the ability to facilitate the sharing of accurate and rich data that meets partner and retailer requirements, Stibo Systems aims to add a unique perspective as a Master Data Management solution provider.

“In our interaction and discussions with our clients across industries, consumers demand trust in the information that businesses provide. They want to know where and how products are made, precise details about the ingredients and potential allergens and much more. CGF’s Product Coalition of Action has started to address those data and trust gaps and created consistent data models to ensure greater data transparency. We look forward to contributing to these industry efforts,” says Jesper Ejlersen.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire – a single, accurate view of their master data – so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. More at stibosystems.com.


© Business Wire 2021
