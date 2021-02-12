Log in
Stibo Systems : Positioned as a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions

02/12/2021 | 01:35pm EST
Master Data Management fundamental to successful digital transformation as COVID pandemic demands more of companies across all industries

Stibo Systems, a global leader in multidomain Master Data Management (MDM) solutions, announces that it has been positioned as a Challenger in the January 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions1.

The release of this report is timely, as according to Gartner, “Seven out of 10 boards of directors responded to the COVID-19 crisis by accelerating digital business initiatives.” 2 Commentary from the new Magic Quadrant supports this fact, concluding that “The MDM market continues to evolve and thrive as organizations seek to benefit from the business agility afforded by mastering their most critical data, particularly in times of change.” Stibo Systems customers deploying its advanced multidomain MDM solution reflect this trend for increased focus on digital transformation during the last year.

“In our view, recognition from Gartner in this year’s Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions is proof that our strategy to become a leading multidomain MDM provider, as well as maintaining our position as one of the foremost PIM vendors, is succeeding,” says Jesper Ejlersen, CEO of Stibo Systems. “Importantly, this success is manifested in the results and achievements of our customers, especially during the COVID pandemic. New customers are increasingly choosing our multidomain solutions, whilst more than 85 percent also select our SaaS offering as they seek to drive important business outcomes. This includes accelerating digital transformation and improving customer experience. The upward trend is reflected in a similar transition for existing customers, many of whom are building upon single domain contracts with additional data domains based in the cloud.”

To learn more, view a complimentary copy of the full report, available from the Stibo Systems website at https://www.stibosystems.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-in-mdm

  1. Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions,” [Simon Walker, Sally Parker, Malcolm Hawker, Divya Radhakrishnan and Alan Dayley], 27th January 2021
  2. Gartner, “9 Agility Hacks to Accelerate Digital Business,” [Mary Mesaglio, Elise Olding, Kristin Moyer], 9 December 2020

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire – a single, accurate view of their master data – so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. More at stibosystems.com.


© Business Wire 2021
