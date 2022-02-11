Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'Still can't describe it' -from prison to NY State Assembly

02/11/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York City-native Eddie Gibbs this week was sworn into the New York State Legislature, representing East Harlem, the neighborhood where he grew up in public housing.

And as far as he knows, he is the first person elected to that body who previously served time in prison.

Gibbs said he was in awe when he first stepped into chamber of the New York State Assembly.

"I still can't describe it, right? Just walking in and, so I took those two steps and I just stood there. And the guard understood the severity of it, and he's like, 'take your time, take your time.'"

Just before his swearing in, he recalled wondering if he could ever shake the stigma of the manslaughter conviction he caught over 30 years ago.

"Sold drugs 14, 15 years old in this community... Being in the game, making money was a great thing, right? For somebody who grew up in poverty. Somebody who grew up hungry. And so you didn't think about repercussions back then. You just made money and you were happy. But I was also a target by a lot of people."

Gibbs was 17 when he shot and killed a man who had attacked and attempted to rob him.

He then spent about a year and a half in the city's notoriously violent Rikers Island jail complex before pleading guilty to manslaughter, and then about three years in prisons outside of the city.

Gibbs said his past shapes his legislative priorities, including making it easier for people released from prison to reenter society.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader of the U.S. Senate, was among the prominent New York politicians to speak at Thursday's swearing in.

"And instead of the criminal justice system doing what they're supposed to do, nurture people, they didn't. But, did Eddie get angry? No. He has such a good heart, he said: 'I am going to do better for everybody else. So people don't have to go through my experience.'"

Gibbs appears to be pulling through on that front.

Lecora Prince-Okeagu is an activist in Harlem.

"He has got people together, Blacks, Whites, Puerto Ricans. He has introduced us to all the politicians. And he supported us and funding. And we love him."


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pU.S. SEC chief Gensler says he is working to firm up mandatory climate risk proposal
RE
05:52pU.s. securities and exchange commission (sec) chair gary gensler…
RE
05:42pStellantis recalling nearly 20,000 plug-in minivans for fire risks
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.24% to 89.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.86% to $1.1350 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.25% to $1.3562 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Gains 0.22% to 115.45 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDogecoin Lost 4.31% to $0.146 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEthereum Lost 6.00% to $2927.28 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBitcoin Lost 2.72% to $42560.56 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Analysis-Hot inflation fuels case for 'big-bang' Fed rate hike in March
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Mercedes-Benz beats profit forecast, sees supply chain headwinds in 202..
5DELIVERY HERO : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS