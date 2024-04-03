Still time to deliberate over rate cuts -Fed's Powell

STORY: "Recent readings on both job gains and inflation have come in higher than expected," Powell said in remarks prepared for delivery at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. "Recent data do not, however, materially change the overall picture, which continues to be one of solid growth, a strong but rebalancing labor market, and inflation moving down toward 2% on a sometimes bumpy path."

"Given the strength of the economy and progress on inflation so far, we have time to let the incoming data guide our decisions on policy," Powell said, with decisions made "meeting by meeting."