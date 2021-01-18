Stilo International : CIDM ConVEx | April 26-28, 2021, Virtual

CIDM and Stilo International invite you to be a part of innovating the future as we announce ConVEx - a virtual experience for content developers: April 26-28, 2021.

ConVEx will air live across global time zones to give everyone, regardless of location, an opportunity to participate in this new learning experience. ConVEx is not an online simulation of an in-person conference, but an immersive experience designed from the ground up.

ConVEx has something for everyone, including sessions on:

• Collaboration

• Content Strategy

• DITA

• Management & Metrics

• Use Cases

• User Focus Strategy

Find more information and register online at https://convex.infomanagementcenter.com/.