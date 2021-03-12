Stimulus Bill Injects $1 Billion Into Government IT

Protocol, March 10, 2021

By Emily Birnbaum

On Wednesday, Congress voted to give $1 billion to the Technology Modernization Fund, an unprecedented cash infusion that will go a long way toward modernizing the government's rickety technology systems.

Craig Albright, the vice president for legislative strategy at BSA, also known as The Software Alliance, said the fund will 'unlock some of the changes that are sorely needed.' He said the funding will be a 'massive improvement for the federal government.'

