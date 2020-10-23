Stimulus-fueled rally in Treasury yields may have room to run, investors say

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Investors are gauging whether a
rally in bond yields to their highest in months can run further,
as markets increasingly price in chances that a fiscal stimulus
deal is signed in Washington regardless of who wins the Nov. 3
election.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields, which move
inversely to bond prices, rose to 0.8682% Friday morning, the
highest since early June when the U.S. economy began to reemerge
from widespread lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
Past rallies in Treasury yields have wilted over the years,
as the Federal Reserve has kept rates low to help spark growth.
This time, however, some investors are betting that
conditions may be right for a more sustained move. Lawmakers
appear ready to deliver more fiscal stimulus in coming months, a
vaccine against COVID-19 may come next year, and more U.S.
Treasury bond offerings are set to weigh on prices.
"It may now be time to flip thinking on U.S. rates where
instead of mechanically buying dips ... upticks in bond prices
now need to be sold," analysts at Citigroup wrote on Friday.
Net short bets on the 30-year Treasury reached
an all-time high earlier this month, reflecting wagers that
yields would continue to rise on expectations of economic
recovery and rising inflation.
Longer-dated bonds are sensitive to inflation expectations
as rising consumer prices can erode their value.
The potential for more issuance to fund fiscal stimulus
could also be a potential weight on Treasury prices.
The Treasury Department has issued record amounts of debt
this year – roughly $15.5 trillion through the end of September
– to fund government spending programs, most notably, the
stimulus package Congress passed earlier this year.
The heavy supply has had a muted effect on prices so far,
given the Fed's near-zero interest rates and hefty debt
purchases. Issuance could rise in the coming months if a fresh
round of stimulus funding is passed, however.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday it still was
possible to get another round of COVID-19 aid before the
election, but that it was up to President Donald Trump to act,
including bringing along reluctant Senate Republicans.
Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin countered that
Pelosi must compromise to get an aid package.
At the same time, some investors believe a win by Democratic
candidate Joe Biden, who is leading in the polls, and a sweep by
Democrats in the Nov. 3 vote would likely usher in a bigger
fiscal package and more economic spending, boosting bond prices
further.
"My view is that the curve has further to go ... if Biden
does end up securing the White House and the Democrats take the
Senate," said John Briggs head of strategy, Americas at NatWest
Markets.
Bets on a Biden victory may have been further fueled by the
lack of any standout moments in the final debate between Trump
and Biden on Thursday. Trump entered the debate trailing by 10
percentage points in national polls, though the contest appears
tighter in some battleground states where the election will
likely be decided.
Rising yields are a potential problem for the Fed as they
raise the cost of borrowing for companies and individuals and
threaten economic growth.
Still, "the Fed is not interested, exclusively, in keeping
long-term interest rates low," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed
income strategist, Janney Montgomery Scott.
"If long-term interest rates rise because of stronger
economic or inflation expectations, that is actually a good
thing and I don't think the Federal Reserve intends to choke it
off," he said.
