Stinky seaweed threatens Mexico's post-pandemic tourism boom

MEXICO CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Millions of tons of stinky
brown seaweed washing up along Mexico's beaches threaten a
post-COVID tourism rebound as international tourists plan summer
travel, according to Spanish bank BBVA.
Sargassum seaweed, which gives a brown tint to the crystal
clear waters of the Caribbean coast and emits a sewage-like
stench when it washes ashore, reached an all-time monthly high
in June, according to the University of South Florida. There
were 24.2 million tons recorded in the month in the Caribbean
region, up from 18.8 million tons in May.
The boom in sargassum poses a "significant threat" to the
country's post-pandemic tourism recovery, particularly in
Quintana Roo state, home to oceanfront destinations like Cancun,
Tulum and Playa del Carmen, analysts from bank BBVA said in a
research note.
The seaweed outburst defied massive daily efforts by
Mexico's Navy and local workers who scrambled to remove it from
the water and sand.
"The sargassum... is not a problem that can be solved, but
must constantly be addressed, mainly in the summer months," BBVA
said on Monday.
Mexico's GDP from tourism took a 25% hit in real terms in
2020 due to the pandemic, even though the country never closed
its borders. In 2021, however, the sector rebounded nearly to
pre-pandemic levels, according to BBVA, which warned the upward
trajectory was in danger unless the seaweed is controlled.
"The tourism sector must continue to promote new attractions
so that the beaches are less and less the reason that attracts
tourists to Quintana Roo."
Since 2011, seaweed here and across the Caribbean has
exploded for reasons scientists do not yet fully understand.
Researchers blame multiple factors, including climate
change, human sewage, agricultural runoff and dust blowing west
from Africa's Sahara Desert.
