Stock Futures Creep Higher as Global Equities Rise

03/30/2021 | 04:11am EDT
U.S. stock futures traded narrowly higher, after the S&P 500 retreated from a record Monday, pressured by declines in shares of banks and technology stocks.

Futures on the S&P 500 gained 0.1% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%. Changes in equity futures don't necessarily predict market moves after the opening bell.

Financial stocks led declines Monday after a large investment fund last week unwound billions of dollars in holdings, triggering concern that global banks that dealt with the firm could face sharp losses.

On Tuesday, European stocks advanced for a three-day run of gains. The Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.5% in morning trade and was at its highest level in a year. Consumer staples and information technology sectors led gains while healthcare and utilities sectors lost ground.

U.K.'s FTSE 100, which is dominated by large international businesses, added 0.6%. Other stock in Europe mostly climbed, as France's CAC 40 added 0.6%, the FTSE 250 gained 0.6%, and Germany's DAX rose 0.6%.

The Swiss franc, the euro and the British pound fell 0.2%, 0.1% and 0.1% respectively against the U.S. dollar.

In commodities, international benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.4% to $64.64 a barrel. Gold also fell 0.6% to $1,702.20 a troy ounce.

Stocks in Asia mostly climbed, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 1.1%, Japan's Nikkei 225 index gaining 0.2%, and China's benchmark Shanghai Composite rising 0.6%.

-- An artificial-intelligence tool was used in creating this article.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-21 0410ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 0.68% 6056.22 Real-time Quote.7.88%
DAX 0.54% 14898.22 Delayed Quote.8.01%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.30% 33171.37 Delayed Quote.8.06%
HANG SENG 0.85% 28581.26 Real-time Quote.4.07%
NASDAQ 100 -0.10% 12965.742555 Delayed Quote.0.70%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.60% 13059.646593 Delayed Quote.1.94%
NIKKEI 225 0.16% 29432.7 Real-time Quote.6.31%
S&P 500 -0.09% 3971.09 Delayed Quote.5.82%
1Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout
2EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN : Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : ANALYSIS: Debacle at Archegos throws excessive risk-taking into spotlight
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : defeats U.S. shareholder lawsuit over Alcatel-Lucent integration, 5G progress
5U.S. trade regulator will not appeal Qualcomm case to Supreme Court

