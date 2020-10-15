Stock Futures Drop on Rising Covid-19, Economic Risks

By Will Horner

U.S. stock futures dropped Thursday, with dimming stimulus hopes and the prospect of fresh restrictions across Europe casting a shadow over the global economic outlook.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 slid 1.1%, suggesting the benchmark index could retreat for a third consecutive day. Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 fell almost 2%, while most major Asian benchmarks closed lower.

The U.S. stock market has largely plateaued this week as investors assess a swathe of risk factors. Uncertainty surrounding the upcoming elections and the on-again off-again stimulus talks, as well as risks of a second wave of coronavirus infections, the timeline for Covid-19 vaccines and treatments, and questions about how companies are weathering the recession have left many investors sitting on the sidelines.

"The back and forth on the pre-election stimulus program has gone from a lot of optimism to a lot of pessimism," said Jim McCormick, global head of desk strategy at Natwest Markets. "And we are seeing setbacks on the vaccine and a general pessimism about the worsening Covid situation in Europe."

Markets are also reflecting investors' reluctance to make any large bets until after the election, when the risk of contested results has been eliminated, said Mr. McCormick.

Former Vice President Joe Biden holds an 11-point lead over President Trump with less than three weeks to go before Election Day, according to the latest Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll. Despite Mr. Biden's lead, uncertainty about a surprise on election night is keeping investors cautious.

"We are in this holding pattern where I think the market is realizing the Democratic sweep is becoming more likely," Mr. McCormick said. "But because of the experiences of 2016, there is a lot of hesitation to price things in."

Weekly jobless claims data, set to be released at 8.30 a.m. ET, are likely to show that applications for unemployment benefits likely remained above pre-pandemic highs last week, as persistent layoffs hold back the economic recovery. Economists expect the data to show an additional 830,000 Americans filed last week.

The data will be particularly important considering that Congress is unlikely to send another round of checks to American households until after the election, said Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

The deadlock between the White House and Congress over any additional government spending appeared to become more entrenched Wednesday. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin downplayed the chances of a pre-election breakthrough and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said major disagreements had yet to be resolved.

Those comments dimmed investors' hopes and caused the S&P 500 to end Thursday down 0.7%. Talks are set to continue Thursday.

"Investors have to view any stimulus ahead of the election as a bonus," Mr. Gimber said. The most pressing question, he added, is, "if there is a Democrat clean sweep, could they get the stimulus package passed during a lame-duck session at the end of the year, or will it wait until next year to get it through?"

Investors are also continuing to assess how major American businesses are faring during the economic downturn. Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley and drugstore-chain Walgreens Boots Alliance are set to report quarterly figures around 7 a.m.

Rising coronavirus cases across Europe and local governments' struggle to contain the spread is also weighing on sentiment. A number of European nations are tightening restrictions in an attempt to halt the second wave of cases as hospitals fill up.

On Wednesday, France declared a state of emergency and announced a nightly curfew for the Paris region and eight other metropolitan areas across the country. In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces growing calls to impose a temporary lockdown in some parts of the country.

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, dropped 1.4% to $42.73 a barrel amid rising concerns about the global economic outlook. Gold fell 0.5%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked down to 0.712%, from 0.721% Wednesday.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng retreated 2.1% by the close of trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.5%.

