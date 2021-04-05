Log in
News  >  Indexes & Markets

Stock Futures Rise After Strong Jobs Report

04/05/2021 | 02:50am EDT
By Caitlin Ostroff

U.S. stock futures rose Monday following a strong jobs report and ahead of fresh data that is expected to show recovery in the U.S. services sector.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.4%, indicating that the broad market gauge could rise after the New York opening bell. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures climbed 0.6% and Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.3%, suggesting muted moves for technology stocks.

Stock markets Monday will have their first chance to react to Friday's jobs report, which showed that U.S. hiring surged in March as the economic recovery accelerated. Employers added a seasonally adjusted 916,000 jobs in March, the best gain since August. The fast pace of hiring is likely to bolster hopes for a stronger economic rebound and continue driving investors to stocks hardest hit by the pandemic.

Investors have focused on the pace of hiring for signs of a strong economic rebound after measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 restricted business activity, causing some to lay off workers last year. New applications for unemployment benefits have trended down since then and Friday's report offered signs that hiring may be picking up again.

Federal Reserve officials have said they are looking for recovery in the jobs market, alongside sustained 2% inflation, before changing interest rates or altering bond purchases. In recent months, a faster-than-anticipated vaccine rollout and additional stimulus spending have bolstered bets that the Fed will have to raise interest rates in the next three years.

This has caused some to sell safe government bonds and buy stocks linked to a broader economic recovery, such as those in the energy or banking sector. Bond yields rallied after Friday's jobs report. On Monday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged down to 1.718% from 1.721% Friday. Yields fall when prices rise.

Data due Monday will offer another sign as to whether investors are starting to see a broader economic rebound. The Institute for Supply Management's services index for March, due at 10 a.m. ET, is expected to show activity is accelerating in the U.S. industries hardest hit by shutdowns, stay-at-home orders and consumer caution related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Private data firm IHS Markit will also release results from its March survey of purchasing managers in the U.S. services sector at 9:45 a.m. Recovery in the services sector has lagged behind that of manufacturing and investors are watching for the start of a broader economic rebound.

"Manufacturing has been strong across the board but it is easier to switch on a factory and start making cars. What we need to see is the services picking up," said Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy for State Street Global Advisors in Europe.

Major markets in Europe are closed for the Easter holiday. Markets in China and Hong Kong are closed for the Qingming Festival. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.3% Monday, and Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.8%.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-21 0450ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.52% 33153.21 Delayed Quote.8.32%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.24% 3118.11 Real-time Quote.8.37%
NASDAQ 100 1.82% 13329.514957 Delayed Quote.3.42%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.76% 13480.105533 Delayed Quote.4.59%
NIKKEI 225 0.79% 30089.25 Real-time Quote.8.78%
S&P 500 1.18% 4019.87 Delayed Quote.7.02%
