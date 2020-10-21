Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stock Images Market Size to Grow by $1.82 Billion During 2020-2024 | Key Vendors: Adobe Inc. and Depositphotos Inc. | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the stock images market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.82 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005676/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stock Images Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stock Images Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high on the stock images market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to INCREASE compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Editorial.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
    The rising demand for moving images.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during 2020-2024.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp. are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The market will be driven by the increased use of stock images for digital marketing. However, concerns over data privacy and copyright issues will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the use of stock images for digital marketing will offer immense growth opportunities, concerns related to data privacy and copyright issues are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this stock images market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Stock Images Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Stock Images Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Editorial
    • Commercial
  • License model
    • RM
    • RF
  • Image Source
    • Macro stock
    • Micro stock
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40764

Stock Images Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The stock images market report covers the following areas:

  • Stock Images Market Size
  • Stock Images Market Trends
  • Stock Images Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising demand for moving images as one of the prime reasons driving the Stock Images Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Stock Images Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist stock images market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the stock images market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the stock images market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stock images market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Editorial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY IMAGE SOURCE

  • Market segmentation by image source
  • Comparison by image source
  • Macrostock - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Microstock - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by image source

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LICENSE MODEL

  • Market segmentation by license model
  • Comparison by license model
  • RM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • RF - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by license model

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing investments in related business portfolios
  • Increased demand for stock images by IT product and service providers
  • Increasing demand for moving images
  • Growing use of technologically advanced devices for photography
  • Increase in strategic partnerships

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Adobe Inc.
  • Depositphotos Inc.
  • Dreamstime.com LLC
  • Envato Pty Ltd.
  • Getty Images Inc.
  • Inmagine Group
  • PIXTA Inc.
  • Pond5 Inc.
  • Shutterstock Inc.
  • Thomson Reuters Corp.

PART 16: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:19pAKZO NOBEL NV : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:17pBRF S A : Brazil's BRF to halt Halal chicken plant for modernization work
RE
02:15pGreece sees 'imperial fantasies' in Turkey maritime claims, wants tougher EU action
RE
02:15pREALOGY : Better homes and gardens real estate has record attendance at owner and agent events
PU
02:14pSweden's NENT moves streaming registrations, broadcast licences out of UK
RE
02:14pLEVEL ONE BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:14pFSLY CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Fastly, Inc.
GL
02:13pMideast share of India's September oil imports falls to four-month low - sources
RE
02:11pSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : to import Hyosung ATMs
AQ
02:11pRARE ELEMENT RESOURCES LTD : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : to open up network to cryptocurrencies
2U.S. coronavirus aid talks imperiled amid Republican opposition
3APPLE INC. : U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law
4GOLD : Gold hits one-week peak as U.S. stimulus hopes dent dollar
5ANALYSIS: Google antitrust case to turn on how search engine grew dominant - experts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group