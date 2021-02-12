Stock Indexes Slip but Remain on Track for Weekly Gains

Log in
By Anna Hirtenstein

Major U.S. stock indexes hovered just shy of record territory Friday morning, remaining on pace to end the week with muted gains.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after notching its ninth record close of 2021 on Thursday . The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.1%, or about 44 points, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.3%.

Stocks have pushed higher this week as expectations for a fresh round of stimulus spending and the rollout of vaccines continue to buoy sentiment. The Federal Reserve this week pledged to continue with loose monetary policy until the economy is on a stronger footing.

At the same time, concerns about the rich valuations of stocks, still elevated coronavirus infection levels, new variants of the virus and hurdles faced by vaccination programs in many countries is giving pause to some investors.

"In the short term, it remains unclear when lockdowns will end, and whether consumers will rush out to spend on travel and entertainment when they are free to do so," said Willem Sels, chief investment officer of HSBC Private Banking and Wealth Management.

Mr. Sels remains optimistic about the prospects for growth. "Stock markets tend to look ahead and should be supported by the prospect of the global reopening," he said.

Mr. Biden said on Thursday evening that the U.S. has struck deals to buy another 200 million vaccine doses. Investors have also been closely watching progress made on the president's economic recovery plan, which White House officials have said will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

As the corporate earnings season slowly winds down, investors have been cheered by many companies' results beating analysts' expectations.

"There is more confidence about earnings growth as we go through earnings season, more guidance from companies which look very promising, " said Shaniel Ramjee, multiasset fund manager at Pictet Asset Management. " Even some of the most affected areas like travel and leisure have had a slightly more positive tone."

Among individual stocks, dating app Bumble rose 7% after surging 64% in its trading debut Thursday. PayPal added 1.8%, extending gains into a second day after it said it expects to double its active accounts by 2025. HubSpot, a software company, soared 19% after it reported a jump in revenue in the fourth quarter.

In bond markets, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked up to 1.197%, from 1.157% Thursday.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.4%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 0.1%. Australia's SPX/ASX 200 Index declined 0.6% as a five-day lockdown was imposed in the state of Victoria. Some markets in the region including China, Hong Kong and South Korea were closed for the Lunar New Year and other holidays.

Karen Langley contributed to this article.

Write to Anna Hirtenstein at anna.hirtenstein@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-12-21 1022ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.12% 31380.5 Delayed Quote.2.51%
NASDAQ 100 -0.19% 13715.121251 Delayed Quote.5.95%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.12% 14015.830887 Delayed Quote.8.69%
NIKKEI 225 -0.15% 29520.07 Real-time Quote.7.72%
S&P 500 -0.02% 3915.81 Delayed Quote.4.13%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.63% 6806.7 Real-time Quote.4.10%
