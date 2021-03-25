Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stock Sharks Announces a 65% Yearly Growth as the EdTech Navigates the Pandemic

03/25/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pandemic has caused a rollercoaster in some markets that saw the initial reaction to the pandemic—a sharp drop—switch into an optimistic rise. As the markets deal by monitoring the COVID-19 risk attitude, the curious stock behavior is also taking companies by surprise.

For some, however, there’s nothing curious about it. The EdTech company Stock Sharks, for example, predicted the Overstock stock surge two years early. Now, it’s managing to thrive despite the pandemic.

Dealing with the Financial Fallout from the Pandemic

Stock Sharks is a company dedicated to creating a strong community around its EdTech offering, as its co-founder Sheraz Ali keenly explains. One of the core aspects the company would single out as being critical to their success is the level of attention it pays to customer relations. The approach seems to be worth the effort, even during this pandemic.

Business has been good for the EdTech company, which saw a 65% yearly increase, mostly due to improving environments for traders and investors. The pandemic, however, affected their business, too. In an effort to help their members shore up their investments for the upcoming pandemic, they inadvertently started a word-of-mouth campaign that saw their membership double.

The company has always believed that recommendations are the strongest form of marketing, and their bet has paid off. Their community spirit and willingness to go one-on-one with their members were only a part of it. The research skills the two co-founders wield was the other part.

Looking to What’s Coming Next

With its growing membership base, Stock Sharks is handling the staying afloat part more than fine. This year saw the introduction of a custom chat interface, a major feature for a company that prides itself on frequent and direct communication with its customer base. As for the future expectations, Sheraz Ali says the company plans to have fully functional EdTech software by next year. The future also brings the further introduction of AI into their offering, giving existing members something to look forward to, and enticing new members to join.

The best place to follow Stock Sharks is Instagram, at @stocksharks.

Contact Data
Media Contact Information Sheraz Ali Co-Founder of Stock Sharks www.stocksharksresearch.com sheraz@stocksharksresearch.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:17pBENEFITS PRO MAGAZINE : Liability-driven investing
PU
03:16pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds FI, SVBI, FRPX, and VKIN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
03:15pAs Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000, residents brace for holiday spike
RE
03:15pFed officials press promise of complete recovery before 'punch bowl' disappears
RE
03:15pIGEA PHARMA N  : to finalize on convertible bond facility arrangement
PU
03:15pCLOROX  : Donates $250K to Direct Relief for Vaccines in Underserved Communities
PU
03:14pSUN LIFE FINANCIAL  : CEO-elect says Asia is priority for M&A, won't reduce office space there
RE
03:13pLINCOLN NATIONAL  : Financial Group Statement Against Discrimination and Injustice Toward the Asian American and Pacific Islander Community
PU
03:11pTech stocks drag Wall St lower in choppy trade
RE
03:11pAMGEN  : Celebrating Over One Million Cancer Patients Who Have Received Neulasta® (pegfilgrastim) Onpro®
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC. : NETEASE : Chinese tech stocks slump as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting
2Nike, Adidas join brands feeling Chinese social media heat over Xinjiang
3EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN : Suez Canal could be blocked for weeks by 'beached whale' ship
4Mastercard resists compound interest on $19 billion UK class action
5SPAC trading pops deflate as 'exuberance and greed' depart

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ