Stock futures jump, safe-haven assets weaken on Russia troops news

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures jumped and
safe-haven currencies including the Japanese yen and the Swiss
franc fell on Tuesday after a reports that some Russian troops
in areas near Ukraine have started returning to their bases.
Investors greeted the news with relief. U.S. stock futures
jumped 0.9% in London trading while a key European stock
market index pushed back into positive territory.
Some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to
Ukraine are returning to bases after completing drills, Russia's
defence ministry was quoted as saying, a move that could
de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West.
The euro gained 0.25% on the news while the Swiss
franc and the Japanese yen, currencies which
gain during geopolitical conflicts, retreated. German bond
yields rose on the news.
(Reporting by London Markets Team; Writing by Saikat
Chatterjee; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)