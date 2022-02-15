Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stock futures jump, safe-haven assets weaken on Russia troops news

02/15/2022 | 03:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures jumped and safe-haven currencies including the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc fell on Tuesday after a reports that some Russian troops in areas near Ukraine have started returning to their bases.

Investors greeted the news with relief. U.S. stock futures jumped 0.9% in London trading while a key European stock market index pushed back into positive territory.

Some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to bases after completing drills, Russia's defence ministry was quoted as saying, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West.

The euro gained 0.25% on the news while the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen, currencies which gain during geopolitical conflicts, retreated. German bond yields rose on the news. (Reporting by London Markets Team; Writing by Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.09% 0.6302 Delayed Quote.-1.58%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.15% 1.1951 Delayed Quote.0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.25% 0.693111 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.03% 0.011685 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.29% 0.881974 Delayed Quote.0.05%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.21% 75.497 Delayed Quote.3.51%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:36aAll options open on EDF, including nationalisation, Le Maire says
RE
08:34aDutch economy grew 0.9% in Q4 amid surging COVID-19 cases
RE
08:34aElephant tusk DNA sleuthing reveals ivory trafficking networks
RE
08:32aChina's onshore yuan finishes domestic trading session at 6.3475…
RE
08:31aTechnoprobe shares make gains after listing in Milan
RE
08:28aGold near 8-month high as Russia-Ukraine tensions boost appeal
RE
08:24aGlencore sets aside $1.5 billion for probes, announces shareholder payout
RE
08:23aJapan pm kishida held telephone talks with eu's von der leyen -…
RE
08:20aOmicron threat remains high in east Europe - WHO
RE
08:19aStock futures jump, safe-haven assets weaken on Russia troops news
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks slip on Ukraine risk, gold at 8-month high
2Some big investors loaded up on Peloton as stock tumbled
3Buffett's Berkshire bought Activision shares before Microsoft takeover
4Ukraine president calls for 'day of unity' for Feb. 16, day some believ..
5DELIVERY HERO : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS