Stock futures jump, safe-haven assets weaken on Russia troops news

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures jumped and safe-haven currencies including the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc fell on Tuesday after a reports that some Russian troops in areas near Ukraine have started returning to their bases.

Investors greeted the news with relief. U.S. stock futures jumped 0.9% in London trading while a key European stock market index pushed back into positive territory.

Some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to bases after completing drills, Russia's defence ministry was quoted as saying, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West.

The euro gained 0.25% on the news while the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen, currencies which gain during geopolitical conflicts, retreated. German bond yields rose on the news. (Reporting by London Markets Team; Writing by Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)