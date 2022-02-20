Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stock futures rally, oil turns tail on Ukraine hopes

02/20/2022 | 11:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a stock quotation board at a brokerage in Tokyo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets pared losses and Wall St futures rallied on Monday as a glimmer of hope emerged for a diplomatic solution to the Russian-Ukraine standoff, though there remained plenty of devil in the detail.

A bleak start was brightened by news U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis.

One condition for the summit was that Putin did not invade Ukraine, a turn of events that still seemed possible given Russia extended military drills in Belarus and continued to build up troops on the Ukraine border.

Indeed, the White House again warned Russia was continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.

In a reminder of the stakes, Reuters reported Biden had prepared a package of sanctions that includes barring U.S. financial institutions from processing transactions for major Russian banks.

Just the chance of a peaceful solution was enough for S&P 500 stock futures to erase early losses and rise 0.4%. Nasdaq futures edged up 0.2%, having been down more than 1%. U.S. markets are on holiday, but futures still traded.

Likewise, EUROSTOXX 50 futures turned 0.3% higher, and FTSE futures swung back to flat.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan pared their losses to be off 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei halved its drop to be down 0.8%.

Also troubling markets has been the prospect of an aggressive tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve as inflation runs rampant. The Fed's favoured measure of core inflation is due out later this week and is forecast to show an annual rise of 5.1% - the fastest pace since the early 1980s.

"January inflation readings have surprised materially to the upside," noted JPMorgan chief economist Bruce Kasman.

"We now look for the Fed to hike 25bp (basis points) at each of the next nine meetings, with the policy rate approaching a neutral stance by early next year."

At least six Fed officials are set to speak this week and markets will be hyper-sensitive to their views on a possible hike of 50 basis points in March.

Recent commentary has leant against such a drastic step and futures have scaled back the chance of a half-point rise to around 20% from well above 50% a week ago.

That helped short-term Treasuries pare a little of their losses last week, while the whole curve bull flattened as safe-haven buying pulled 10-year yields down to 1.92%.

Currency markets have been relatively calm with the U.S. dollar index just a fraction firmer last week and last trading at 96.031, well short of its recent 97.441 peak.[FRX/]

The euro firmed to $1.1361 on the news of a possible Biden-Putin summit, but is clearly vulnerable should Russia actually start a ground war in Europe.

The dollar gained a fraction on the safe-haven yen to stand at 115.0, but was still not far from support at 114.78.

Gold has benefited from its status as one of the oldest of safe harbours, climbing to nine-month highs, and was last at $1,896 an ounce. [GOL/]

The chance of a U.S.-Russia summit saw oil prices stripped of hefty opening gains. Brent slipped 18 cents to $93.36, off a peak of $95.0, while U.S. crude eased 17 cents to $90.00 and away from a high of $92.93.

Oil had suffered its first weekly loss in two months last week amid tentative signs of progress on an Iran deal which could release new supply into the market.

An accord still looks distant, however, and is offset by the risk of sanctions against major oil producer Russia in the event of a Ukraine invasion.

Ministers from Arab oil-producing countries on Sunday rejected calls to pump more and said OPEC+ - the alliance of OPEC countries and other suppliers including Russia - should stick to its current agreement to add 400,000 barrels of oil per day. [O/R]

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Lincoln Feast.)

By Wayne Cole


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.19% 0.63492 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.59% 0.72152 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.17% 1.19874 Delayed Quote.0.87%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.21% 1.3621 Delayed Quote.0.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.14% 0.691706 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.29% 0.78567 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.18% 12161.64 Delayed Quote.0.17%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.40% 1.13607 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.95% 4074.28 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.27% 0.011859 Delayed Quote.0.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.34% 0.013439 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.47% 152.14 Delayed Quote.-3.92%
LIKEWISE GROUP PLC 0.00% 39 Delayed Quote.-16.13%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.67% 93.16 Delayed Quote.19.27%
MSCI AC PACIFIC (STRD) -0.90% 181.483 Real-time Quote.-1.36%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.23% 13548.065742 Real-time Quote.-13.40%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.51% 0.67212 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
NIKKEI 225 -0.41% 27122.07 Real-time Quote.-5.80%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.39% 0.880227 Delayed Quote.0.43%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.69% 76.7527 Delayed Quote.2.97%
WTI -1.88% 91.03 Delayed Quote.21.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:24aNew Zealand's Ardern signals mandates will ease after Omicron peaks
RE
12:21aMyanmar junta urges ASEAN envoy not to engage with 'terrorist' groups
RE
12:21aTrump's truth social app downloaded to apple ios devices of user…
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aEU countries to ask top diplomat to increase climate action
RE
12:08aIndian shares slip over 1%, set for fourth day of loss
RE
12:05aChina's new home prices perk up as big city demand returns
RE
02/20Kenya's central bank to hold next rate-setting meeting on March 29
RE
02/20Thai economy returns to growth in Q4, but recovery in 2022 seen slow
RE
02/20Kazakhstan detains former defence minister over January unrest
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SoftBank Group results preview withdrawn
2Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy
3Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin
4Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin
5Indian shares slip over 1%, set for fourth day of loss

HOT NEWS