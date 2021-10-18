Stock indexes near flat after China growth data, 5-year U.S. yields rise

* S&P 500 up slightly in early New York trading
* China 3rd-quarter GDP grows 4.9%, below expectations
* Dollar up slightly
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Equity indexes across the globe
were near flat on Monday as data showed slower-than-expected
growth in China's economy last quarter, while five-year Treasury
yields rose to their highest levels since early 2020.
The U.S. dollar index edged higher along with the rise in
yields amid investor expectations the Federal Reserve will need
to increase interest rates sooner than previously expected to
quell rising price pressures.
Some market watchers say the U.S. central bank will need to
move as inflation looks unlikely to fade anytime soon.
"Global bond markets are finally waking up to the risks that
inflation isn't as transitory as most central banks insist," Win
Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers
Harriman, said in a report.
In the U.S. Treasury market, yields on five-year bonds
rose as high as 1.193%, their highest since February
2020, extending a two-week rising streak.
At the same time, yields on 30-year U.S. bonds
were only slightly higher, flattening the gap between five-year
and 30-year debt to its narrowest since early 2020.
Adding to global inflation worries, data on Monday showed
New Zealand's consumer price index rose 2.2% in the third
quarter, its biggest increase in over a decade, causing the
local dollar to jump as much as 0.5% before changing
course.
Equity investors were digesting data that showed China's
gross domestic product grew 4.9% in the July-September quarter
from a year earlier, its weakest pace since the third quarter of
2020.
The world's second-largest economy is grappling with power
shortages, supply bottlenecks, sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks and
debt problems in its property sector.
China's outlook as well as supply constraints related to the
pandemic have been issues for U.S. companies, which have just
begun to report results for the third quarter.
In equities, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell
19.06 points, or 0.05%, to 35,275.7, the S&P 500 gained
6.68 points, or 0.15%, to 4,478.05 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 40.96 points, or 0.27%, to 14,938.30.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.52% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
0.05%.
The dollar index gained 0.1% against a basket of
other currencies to 94.04, after earlier rising to 94.17.
Bitcoin last rose 0.75% to $62,003.35.
Oil prices were little changed in early New York trading
after earlier hitting multi-year highs.
Spot gold ticked up 0.2% to $1,770.30 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan, Karen Brettell
in New York, Ross Kerber in Boston and Devik Jain and Shreyashi
Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)