Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Stock market: current trends in 4 charts

01/17/2022 | 10:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This section features four charts that shed light on the current major market trends, in terms of equity markets by sector, commodities, currency and investment styles. Over the first half of 2022, energy has taken over along with value. Across equity markets, oil and gas, financials and materials are leading.

The first chart shows the sector performance in 2022. The energy sector still leads the way, ahead of financials and commodities. The other sectors are in negative territory, particularly information technology, healthcare, real estate and consumer discretionary:
Les tendances sectorielles depuis le début de l'année
Sectoral trends since the beginning of the year
On the foreign exchange market, variations are contained even if we note the slight appreciation of the euro against the dollar and the franc.
Le marché des changes en 2022
The foreign exchange market in 2022
On the commodity prices side, the trend visible in energy sector stocks is confirmed with energy prices (oil, natural gas) accelerating by 8% since the beginning of the year. Industrial metals (aluminum, copper, nickel, zinc and lead) are following suit, but by a long way.
Les matières premières
Major commodity classes in 2022
As far as strategy is concerned, value has outweighed growth since January 1.
Value VS Growth
Value outperforms Growth at the beginning of the year

© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.03% 0.63235 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.12% 1.19697 Delayed Quote.0.61%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.20% 1.36464 Delayed Quote.1.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.32% 0.700668 Delayed Quote.0.23%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.23% 0.7983 Delayed Quote.0.64%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 1.14002 Delayed Quote.0.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.13% 0.011794 Delayed Quote.0.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.013468 Delayed Quote.0.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.53% 86.02 Delayed Quote.7.95%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.19% 0.67957 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.52% 189.5027 Delayed Quote.6.26%
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2 -2.42% 689.692 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX -0.93% 512.5958 Delayed Quote.2.69%
S&P GSCI LEAD INDEX -0.47% 354.3309 Delayed Quote.1.85%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.08% 191.076 Delayed Quote.9.41%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.09% 0.877178 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
WTI -0.66% 83.854 Delayed Quote.8.53%
Latest news "Markets"
10:56aSTOCK MARKET : current trends in 4 charts
10:02aTSX gains on upbeat global mood, energy boost
RE
09:31aTSX opens higher on upbeat global mood, healthcare boost
RE
08:49aEuropean shares edge higher ahead of earnings; China adds stimulus
RE
08:32aFTSE Rises, Pound Seen Falling as Growth Slows, Brexit Headwinds Rise
DJ
06:35aFTSE Rises, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Sale Would Dampen Appetite for Stock
DJ
06:28aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise, Unilever -2-
DJ
06:28aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise, Unilever Shares Tumble
DJ
06:27aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise, Unilever -3-
DJ
05:16aFTSE Rises, Led by GSK After Unilever Bid For its Consumer Healthcare Arm
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse faces more upheaval after chairman's sudden exit
2Nokia Oyj : partners with IP Telecom to deliver quantum-safe data cente..
3Invictus Energy : SPP Supplementary Prospectus
4European shares edge higher ahead of earnings; China adds stimulus
5News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS