London had a cautious opening this morning, due to uncertainty surrounding future central bank rate decisions after data this week showed persistent inflationary pressures in the U.S.

Yesterday, U.S. producer prices were much stronger than expected, casting doubt on the Federal Reserve's interest rate reduction timeline.

Vodafone's shares jumped 4% after Swisscom agreed to purchase Vodafone Italia for 8 billion euros, with Vodafone planning to return half of the proceeds to shareholders. It announced a 4-billion-euro capital return to shareholders following the sale.

The Berkeley Group, a British high-end homebuilder, highlighted ongoing challenges in the housing market, with sales rates remaining about a third lower than the comparative period. The company reaffirmed its pre-tax profit forecast for the current financial year at 550 million pounds.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust revealed a plan to buy back shares worth 1 billion pounds over the next two years, citing strong operational results from its portfolio.

Reckitt Benckiser's unit Mead Johnson was ordered to pay $60 million related to its Enfamil baby formula.

Oil prices dipped slightly but were on track for a nearly 4% weekly increase due to significant declines in U.S. crude and fuel inventories, drone strikes on Russian refineries, and a rise in energy demand forecasts.

