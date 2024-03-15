Yesterday, U.S. producer prices were much stronger than expected, casting doubt on the Federal Reserve's interest rate reduction timeline.

Vodafone's shares jumped 4% after Swisscom agreed to purchase Vodafone Italia for 8 billion euros, with Vodafone planning to return half of the proceeds to shareholders. It announced a 4-billion-euro capital return to shareholders following the sale.

The Berkeley Group, a British high-end homebuilder, highlighted ongoing challenges in the housing market, with sales rates remaining about a third lower than the comparative period. The company reaffirmed its pre-tax profit forecast for the current financial year at 550 million pounds.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust revealed a plan to buy back shares worth 1 billion pounds over the next two years, citing strong operational results from its portfolio.

Reckitt Benckiser's unit Mead Johnson was ordered to pay $60 million related to its Enfamil baby formula.

Oil prices dipped slightly but were on track for a nearly 4% weekly increase due to significant declines in U.S. crude and fuel inventories, drone strikes on Russian refineries, and a rise in energy demand forecasts.

