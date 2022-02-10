Stock rally loses steam in Asia as U.S. inflation test looms

* CPI seen at multi-year highs as market gauges Fed rate
hike pace
* Global bond yields ease after surge to multi-year peaks
* Currencies in holding pattern, gold hovers near two-week
top
TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A tech-fuelled global stocks rally
cooled in Asia on Thursday as investors took a more cautious
posture amid uncertainties around the outlook for inflation and
interest rates.
World bond yields continued to ease from multi-year highs
and the dollar trod water ahead of the closely watched U.S.
inflation report due later in the day that should offer new
clues on the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
The performance in Asian stocks was sharply divided between
Chinese equities and the rest of the region.
Chinese blue chips lost 0.75% and Hong Kong's Hang
Seng retreated 0.41%, as investors took profits and
worries about U.S. sanctions continued to weigh on
sentiment.
Taiwan's benchmark, however, jumped 0.80%, while Japan's
blue-chip Nikkei was 0.31% higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
added 0.33%.
U.S. futures pointed to a lower open, indicating a 0.28%
retreat for the Nasdaq and a 0.23% decline for the S&P
, after Big Tech lifted Wall Street to solid gains
overnight.
European futures were mixed, signaling a 0.04% easing for
Britain's FTSE but a 0.06% increase for Germany's DAX
.
"We don't know how many U.S. rate hikes there are going to
be this year, and I don't think the Fed knows either, and that's
getting markets a little bit nervous, to say the least," said
Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at IG Australia.
"Any kind of data surprise is going to inflame that
nervousness, and that's leading to the choppiness that we're
seeing in markets."
Long-term bond yields continued Wednesday's retreat, with
the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slipping back to 1.9268% in
Tokyo on Thursday from a near 2-1/2-year peak on Tuesday. Its
German counterpart dipped from a three-year high
overnight.
"It was a more positive session for global bonds, with
European bond yields taking a breather from their seemingly
relentless recent rise," Damien McColough, head of rates
strategy at Westpac, wrote in a client note.
"Even so, global bond yields have entered a bear phase and
investors are likely to demand a higher premium to invest given
inflation and policy risks ... so we remain better tactical
sellers."
Australia's 10-year benchmark yield slipped to
2.089% on Thursday from as high as 2.157% in the previous
session, a near three-year peak.
Japan's benchmark 10-year yield, however,
renewed a six-year peak at 0.225% amid speculation that more
hawkish monetary tightening globally could force some action
from the Bank of Japan.
The Fed is broadly expected to begin raising rates at its
March meeting although there is no clarity about the pace of
tightening.
Money markets are certain of at least a quarter point Fed
hike next month, and give 1-in-4 odds of a half point increase.
Data due later on Thursday is expected to show U.S. consumer
inflation racing at a 7%-plus annualised clip, a level
reminiscent of the inflation shocks of the 1970s and 1980s.
Currencies were largely in a holding pattern ahead of that
release, with the dollar index steady at 95.556 after
bouncing off a two-week low of 95.136 on Friday.
One euro bought $1.1425 and the yen traded at
115.605 per dollar.
The combination of a soft dollar and lower bond yields put
some shine on gold, which held close to a two-week high,
last changing hands at around $1,834 an ounce.
Crude oil eased, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures
down 20 cents to $89.46 a barrel, while Brent crude
futures lost 42 cents to $91.13 a barrel.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)