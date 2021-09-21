Stockperks : Strengthens Leadership Team with Veteran Additions

Stockperks, the first platform to seamlessly connect public companies with their retail investors, today announced the continued growth of its leadership team with the appointments of Ken Watson, Chief Executive Officer, and Scott McCartney, Chief Customer Officer. The new leaders add depth of experience and industry knowledge as the company seeks continued growth, enhanced partnerships and additional public company clients in order to provide exciting perks and experiences to the retail investment community.

Ken Watson, Co-Founder of Stockperks, joins full-time as Chief Executive Officer, where he will oversee the company’s growth and execution of its product roadmap. Watson joins the company following his tenure as Chief Technology Officer of WeWork. He was previously CTO of Ipreo, the leader in multi-asset class new issuance, corporate investor relations, and private capital markets solutions, and Lionbridge, a global leader in localization and machine intelligence. Additionally, he and Stockperks President, Agnies Watson, co-founded ir2020, a next-generation web and mobile product for the investor relations market, which was subsequently sold to the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“I could not be more pleased to join the Stockperks leadership team on a full-time basis. As co-founder, I have been intimately involved in our strategic roadmap and already work closely with our incredible platform development team,” said Watson. “My addition enables our existing leaders to focus on client and partner growth, as well as customer success.”

Scott McCartney brings a wealth of startup experience to his role as Chief Customer Officer. His career initially focused on finance and investment banking in Sydney and New York, with roles at PwC, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse, before transitioning into the startup world nearly twenty years ago. Over that span Scott helped lead and grow data and analytics businesses serving hundreds of Fortune 1000 clients.

“As soon as I learned of Stockperks, I was immediately compelled by the near- and long-term value proposition and was excited to have the opportunity to join the leadership team,” said McCartney. “I love helping clients succeed, and Stockperks’ elegant solution truly helps listed companies solve the problem of identifying and engaging with their retail investors year-round.”

For more information about Stockperks’ solutions and how we are providing public companies with the ability to identify, engage and communicate with their retail investors effectively and easily, visit www.stockperks.com.

