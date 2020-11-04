Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Stocks Climb After Biden Gains Swing-State Votes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 10:22am EST

By Joe Wallace

U.S. stocks climbed Wednesday after late-reporting votes in the still-uncertain election boosted the chances of a Joe Biden victory.

Investors snapped up shares of technology and health-care companies on hopes that a clear Biden win would remove the uncertainty of a prolonged disputed election.

The broad S&P 500 index gained 1.7% in recent trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Averaged added 400 points, or 1.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped even higher, gaining 2.8% in recent trading.

"It flipped when it seemed like Biden was going to win," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities. "Maybe the stock market cares more about the presidency and is thinking that if it's Biden at least we get a resolution."

Investors may be overlooking the risk to the economy posed by a divided government, Ms. Misra added, saying that if the Republicans retain the Senate it will make it harder to juice the economy with more stimulus.

Wednesday's gains followed a wild night of premarket trading. S&P 500 futures had briefly turned red after President Trump accused Democrats of trying to disenfranchise his voters and promised to petition the Supreme Court, though he didn't elaborate.

They turned positive again after counts in Wisconsin and Michigan pointed toward possible wins for Mr. Biden, though a substantial number of ballots remain uncounted.

"The market has been underpricing the chance of a close result," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. "I'm surprised U.S. equities are doing as well as they are," Ms. Shah added, saying she expected to see more wild swings in stock prices in the near term.

Still, the lack of a decisive result are keeping markets on edge.

Money managers had long pinpointed a drawn-out or contested result as having the potential to spark big swings in asset prices. In part, this is because such an outcome would diminish the chances of lawmakers quickly passing a second round of economic stimulus. A lack of Democratic gains in the Senate also appeared to lower the likelihood of that happening.

Wagers that a Democratic sweep of the White House and Congress would lead to the speedy passage of more aid had sent bond yields higher in the days leading up to the election. That trade unwound Wednesday as the chances of a "blue wave" faded. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 0.768% from 0.881% Tuesday, putting it on course for its biggest one-day drop in months.

"This is a mega, mega move," said Gregory Perdon, co-chief investment officer at U.K. private bank Arbuthnot Latham. The prospects of a wave of Treasury issuance to fund a burst of federal spending under a Democratic administration had faded, he said. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Another sign that stimulus hopes waned: The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks were lower by about 0.8%. Companies in the index are more exposed to economic growth and were more likely than big tech stocks that dominate the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 to benefit from a government spending package.

The president won Ohio, Iowa, Texas and the key prize of Florida, while Mr. Biden flipped an electoral vote in Nebraska and won Arizona, the first time the state has gone to a Democratic presidential candidate since 1996. That set up a showdown in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, which, along with states such as Georgia and North Carolina, weren't yet called.

Technology stocks jumped ahead at the opening bell, with Apple, Amazon.com and Google owner Alphabet all gaining ground. Uber Technologies rose 10% and Lyft around 12% after California voters approved an initiative that let the ride-hailing firms count their drivers as independent contractors.

Shares in banks and industrial companies, which are closely tied to the outlook for the economy and tend to suffer when longer-term bond yields slide, came under pressure.

In a sign that investors were reaching for haven assets, the dollar initially rose against a basket of currencies tracked by The Wall Street Journal. China's yuan, Japan's yen, the euro and the British pound all fell against the U.S. currency, though some of those gains later reversed. European government bond yields also fell, with German 10-year bunds briefly touching negative 0.66%, their lowest level since March.

"The blue wave that the market had started to price has not come to fruition and it's still very much up in the air," said Ian Tew, a head of trading for major currencies at Barclays. "The market is concerned about that, and it then tends to buy the safe haven of the dollar in that environment."

Trading volumes in currency markets were unusually low for an election night, Mr. Tew said, in part because investors and traders were reluctant to put on new positions given the uncertainty. The dollar was largely driven higher by hedge funds and other market participants unwinding wagers they placed against the greenback before the vote, he said.

Still, some fund managers were waiting to pounce on any drop in stock prices as a buying opportunity.

"If you look over the long term, the policies in the two camps in terms of how corporate America might shape itself in the future are not completely apart," said Maria Municchi, a multiasset fund manager at M&G Investments.

--Mischa Frankl-Duval and Michael Wursthorn contributed to this article.

Write to Joe Wallace at Joe.Wallace@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1021ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.98% 28015.64 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
NASDAQ 100 4.40% 11766.509002 Delayed Quote.29.16%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.87% 11584.51246 Delayed Quote.24.39%
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -1.44% 41.135 Delayed Quote.-24.00%
S&P 500 2.77% 3458.89 Delayed Quote.4.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
10:44aANALYSTS' VIEW : World markets whipsaw on knife-edge U.S. election
RE
10:33aOil rises after Trump falsely claims victory in tight U.S. election
RE
10:32aTSX gains as U.S. election gets tight
RE
10:22aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb After Biden Gains Swing-State Votes
DJ
09:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Higher After Biden Gains Swing State Votes
DJ
09:33aStock Futures Swing Higher After Biden Gains Swing State Votes
DJ
08:44aMarkets Swing as Investors Brace for Drawn-Out Election Results
DJ
07:11aCellnex in talks for deal CK Hutchison says could be worth £9 billion
RE
05:42aSensex, Nifty end higher as stronger dollar lifts IT stocks
RE
05:23aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Weaker pound lifts FTSE 100 as U.S. election race goes to the wire
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 futures surge as investors eye tight election race
2CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORAT : China slams the brakes on Ant Group's $37 billion listing
3S&P 500 : Finance executives fret as U.S. presidential vote too close to call
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : - Interim financial report, third quarter 2020
5VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : Nine-Month Profit Grew; Backs 2020 View

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group