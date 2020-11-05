Stocks Climb, Extending Biggest Weekly Rally Since April

By Caitlin Ostroff and Caitlin McCabe

U.S. stocks surged Thursday, on track to extend their sharpest weekly rally since April, as investors cheered the prospect of curbs on new regulations and diminished chances of higher taxes under a split Congress.

The benchmark index rose 2.2% in mid-morning trading, a day after it logged its biggest one-day advance since June. The index has climbed 7.7% so far this week. Technology shares are leading the charge for a second day: The Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 620 points, or 2.2%. All three indexes are poised for their best week since April.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is within striking distance of the presidency, potentially bringing to an end weeks of uncertainty about the U.S. election that has weighed on markets. Republicans have won enough seats to potentially retain control of the Senate, while Democrats appear poised to hold on to the House.

Investors are betting that with a divided government, Mr. Biden would have difficulty passing legislation aimed at regulating technology companies and raising corporate taxes. There is also speculation that there will be additional coronavirus-relief spending from the government to help bolster the economy, albeit a smaller package than a Democratic-sweep would have enabled.

A Biden administration "cannot enact major tax changes -- there will be gridlock -- but you still get fiscal spending and a stimulus package on the table again," said Mona Mahajan, U.S. investment strategist at Allianz Global Investors. "Gridlocks tend to be more market friendly because you don't have one side enacting their entire policy agenda, and you get more checks and balances on it."

If control of the Senate remains in Republican hands, that would especially help curtail any efforts to introduce fresh regulations on the technology industry, investors said. While both Democrats and Republicans have said tech companies have too much power and antitrust authorities should move to curb it, they disagree on how to rein in the companies.

"The big concern was that there was going to be regulations," said Patrick Spencer, managing director at U.S. investment firm Baird. "It's less likely that now you're going to get tax increases and regulations on big tech."

Megacap technology stocks were among those to jump Thursday, with Apple rising 2.4% and Microsoft gaining 2.9%. Qualcomm rallied 13% after the mobile-phone chip-making giant said it expects a surge in smartphone sales next year as consumers flock to 5G-capable devices.

But the rally was also broad, with all of the S&P 500's 11 sectors rising -- a contrast from Wednesday, when investors unwound some of their bets on more cyclical and economically sensitive sectors. Companies ranging from cruise operator Carnival to oil producer Occidental Petroleum to industrial giant Caterpillar jumped, with each rising 4% or more.

Investors will be watching Thursday for election results from a handful of swing states, where counting continues. They will also get a view on the Federal Reserve's outlook for the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus pandemic when policy makers conclude their November meeting and issue a statement at 2 p.m. There are also likely to be questions about the need for additional fiscal and monetary stimulus during Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference.

Earlier in the day, U.S. jobless claims data showed that about 751,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits for the first time in the week ended Oct. 31, down from a revised 758,000 in the week prior. U.S. jobless claims have been trending lower in recent weeks but remain at historically high levels.

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped to 0.773%, up from 0.768% Wednesday.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.8%.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.1%.

In the U.K., the Bank of England announced another dose of bond purchases Thursday, becoming the first major European central bank to boost stimulus measures in response to a second wave of infections and lockdowns across the region.

In Asia, Hong Kong led regional gains, with tech heavyweights Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group Holding both jumping more than 6%. The city's Hang Seng Index advanced 3.3%. South Korea's Kospi Composite gained 2.4%, while China's Shanghai Composite traded 1.3% higher.

Chinese technology companies could benefit from a less antagonistic relationship between the leaders of the U.S. and China if Mr. Biden wins the presidency. The Trump administration has moved to curb Americans' use of Tencent's WeChat messaging app, placed export controls on China's largest chip maker, and reduced telecommunications-equipment giant Huawei Technologies' access to foreign-made semiconductors.

"Markets are now pricing in a Biden win that would likely lead to reduced sanction pressure on Chinese companies," said Steven Leung, an executive director in Hong Kong for investment bank UOB Kay Hian. "The dust has largely settled. That's good for Chinese tech stocks," he said.

