Stocks Climb, Extending Biggest Weekly Rally Since April

By Caitlin Ostroff and Caitlin McCabe

U.S. stocks jumped Thursday, on track to extend their sharpest weekly rally since April, as investors cheered the prospect of curbs on new regulations and diminished chances of higher taxes under a split Congress.

The benchmark S&P 500 rose 2.1% in recent trading, a day after it logged its biggest one-day advance since June. The index has climbed 7% so far this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 520 points, or 1.9%, in afternoon trading, paring an earlier gain of nearly 650 points.

Technology shares are leading the charge for a second day: The Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.4%. All three indexes were on course for their best week since the period ended April 9.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is within striking distance of the presidency, potentially bringing to an end weeks of uncertainty about the U.S. election that has weighed on markets. Republicans have won enough seats to potentially retain control of the Senate, while Democrats appear poised to hold on to the House.

Investors' anticipation of a divided government -- which could make it more difficult to pass legislation aimed at regulating technology companies and raising corporate taxes -- has fueled sustained optimism on Wall Street this week.

The S&P 500 and Dow are both on pace for their fourth consecutive gain of 1%, the longest such streak for both indexes since October 1982. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were within 4% of their early September records as of Wednesday's close, while the Dow was nearly 6% below its February high.

A Biden administration "cannot enact major tax changes -- there will be gridlock -- but you still get fiscal spending and a stimulus package on the table again," said Mona Mahajan, U.S. investment strategist at Allianz Global Investors. "Gridlocks tend to be more market friendly because you don't have one side enacting their entire policy agenda, and you get more checks and balances on it."

In the weeks leading up to Tuesday's election, investors had been betting on a blue wave that would have likely created an easier path for robust fiscal stimulus to aid the country's wounded economy. Now, however, it is unclear how large or broad a coronavirus-aid package might be.

"What I've been asking myself in my own head -- a question to which I don't have an answer -- is whether, assuming a divided government, there is less likely to be a larger-in-size fiscal relief package because we know the two sides were quite different on the details," said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. "What I wonder is how much of the negotiating and the digging the heels in was a function of the election...And I don't know in which direction that moves the needle."

Still, even with lack of clarity on the issue, investors piled into shares of companies across all sectors, leading all of the S&P 500's 11 groups higher -- a contrast from Wednesday, when traders unwound some of their bets on economically sensitive sectors. On Thursday, companies ranging from cruise operator Carnival to oil producer Occidental Petroleum to industrial giant Caterpillar jumped, with each rising 4% or more.

Qualcomm rallied 13% after the mobile-phone chip-making giant said it expects a surge in smartphone sales next year as consumers flock to 5G-capable devices.

And megacap technology stocks also led the market higher, with Apple rising 2.3% and Microsoft rising 2.6%, as investors bet that a Republican-controlled Senate would especially help curtail any efforts to introduce fresh regulations on the technology industry. While both Democrats and Republicans have said tech companies have too much power and antitrust authorities should move to curb it, they disagree on how to rein in the companies.

"The big concern was that there was going to be regulations," said Patrick Spencer, managing director at U.S. investment firm Baird. "It's less likely that now you're going to get tax increases and regulations on big tech."

Investors will be watching Thursday for election results from a handful of swing states, where counting continues. They will also get a view on the Federal Reserve's outlook for the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus pandemic when policy makers conclude their November meeting and issue a statement at 2 p.m. There are also likely to be questions about the need for additional fiscal and monetary stimulus during Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference.

Earlier in the day, U.S. jobless claims data showed that about 751,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits for the first time in the week ended Oct. 31, down from a revised 758,000 in the week prior. U.S. jobless claims have been trending lower in recent weeks but remain at historically high levels.

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped higher to 0.789%, up from 0.768% the day before, after falling earlier in the day.

Overseas, optimism was also high in the equity markets. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.1%.

In the U.K., the Bank of England announced another dose of bond purchases Thursday, becoming the first major European central bank to boost stimulus measures in response to a second wave of infections and lockdowns across the region.

And in Asia, Hong Kong led regional gains. The city's Hang Seng Index advanced 3.3%. South Korea's Kospi Composite gained 2.4%, while China's Shanghai Composite traded 1.3% higher.

Chinese technology companies could benefit from a less antagonistic relationship between the leaders of the U.S. and China if Mr. Biden wins the presidency. The Trump administration has moved to curb Americans' use of Tencent's WeChat messaging app, placed export controls on China's largest chip maker, and reduced telecommunications-equipment giant Huawei Technologies' access to foreign-made semiconductors.

"Markets are now pricing in a Biden win that would likely lead to reduced sanction pressure on Chinese companies," said Steven Leung, an executive director in Hong Kong for investment bank UOB Kay Hian. "The dust has largely settled. That's good for Chinese tech stocks," he said.

--Joanne Chiu contributed to this article.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com and Caitlin McCabe at caitlin.mccabe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-20 1338ET