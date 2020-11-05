Stocks Close Higher, Extending Biggest Weekly Rally Since April

By Caitlin McCabe and Caitlin Ostroff

U.S. stocks surged Thursday, putting major indexes on track for their sharpest weekly gains since April, as investors cheered the diminished prospects of higher corporate taxes under a split Congress.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is within striking distance of the presidency, potentially bringing to an end weeks of uncertainty about the U.S. election that has weighed on markets. Republicans appear to have won enough seats to fend off Democrats' ambitions for a Senate majority. Democrats, meanwhile, are poised to remain in control of the House.

Investors' anticipation of a divided government -- which could make it more difficult to accomplish major legislative overhauls, including raising corporate taxes and regulating technology companies -- has fueled sustained optimism on Wall Street this week, pushing major stock indexes closer to their record highs.

The S&P 500 rallied 67.01 points, or 1.9%, to 3510.45, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 542.52 points, or 1.9%, to 28390.18. Both indexes recorded their fourth consecutive gain of 1% or more -- the longest such streak for both indexes since October 1982.

A surge in shares of technology companies also pushed the Nasdaq Composite higher, with the index gaining 300.15 points, or 2.6%, to 11890.93, its third-highest close in history.

All three indexes also notched their largest four-day percentage gains since April 9. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are each less than 2% away from their early September records, while the Dow is about 4% below its February high.

"I've been speaking to investors for months and all the concerns about the Green New Deal, higher taxes, expansion of the Affordable Care Act -- all of these things that you've heard -- that now dissipates," said Brian Levitt, global market strategist at Invesco. And even as votes are still being tallied in a handful of swing states, he added that much of "the uncertainty of the election is behind us, there is hope about medical breakthroughs and we know the [Federal Reserve] is going to be supportive."

"Markets are forecasting an improving environment," he added.

One of the big unknowns in the weeks ahead will be the size of a fiscal stimulus package -- the subject of much wrangling between both parties in Washington leading up to the election. Before Tuesday, many traders had been betting on a blue wave that would have likely created an easier path for robust stimulus to aid the country's wounded economy. Now, however, it is unclear how large or broad that might be.

"What I've been asking myself in my own head -- a question to which I don't have an answer -- is whether, assuming a divided government, there is less likely to be a larger-in-size fiscal relief package because we know the two sides were quite different on the details," said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. "What I wonder is how much of the negotiating and the digging the heels in was a function of the election...And I don't know in which direction that moves the needle."

Still, even with lack of clarity on the issue, investors piled into shares of companies across all sectors, leading all of the S&P 500's 11 sectors, excluding the energy group, higher -- a contrast from Wednesday, when traders unwound some of their bets on economically sensitive sectors. On Thursday, companies ranging from cruise operator Carnival to oil producer Occidental Petroleum to industrial giant Caterpillar jumped, with each rising 5% or more.

Qualcomm rallied 13% after the mobile-phone chip-making giant said it expects a surge in smartphone sales next year, thanks to growing consumer appetite for 5G-capable devices.

And megacap technology stocks also led the market higher, with Apple, Amazon.com and Facebook all rising 2% or more. While both Democrats and Republicans have ramped up scrutiny of big technology giants, the parties hold differing views on the problems the companies create and disagree on how to rein them in. That could potentially make it more difficult to pass comprehensive regulations, some investors believe.

While the election remained top of mind for many investors, traders were on the lookout for any kind of signals from the Fed after officials concluded their November meeting.

Ultimately, the central bank made no changes to its commitment to provide sustained stimulus and said the coronavirus pandemic continues to pose significant risks for the economy. The U.S. on Wednesday recorded more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time.

Meanwhile, new applications for unemployment benefits held largely steady in the week ending Oct. 31, the Labor Department said Thursday. About 751,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits, the data showed, a level slightly lower from the week before but still considerably higher than before the pandemic.

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped higher to 0.775%, up from 0.768% the day before.

Overseas, optimism was also high in the equity markets. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1%.

And in Asia, Hong Kong led regional gains. The Hang Seng Index advanced 3.3%. South Korea's Kospi Composite gained 2.4%, while China's Shanghai Composite traded 1.3% higher.

Chinese technology companies could benefit from a less antagonistic relationship between the leaders of the U.S. and China if Mr. Biden wins the presidency. The Trump administration has moved to curb Americans' use of Tencent Holdings' WeChat messaging app, placed export controls on China's largest chip maker, and reduced telecommunications-equipment giant Huawei Technologies' access to foreign-made semiconductors.

"Markets are now pricing in a Biden win that would likely lead to reduced sanction pressure on Chinese companies," said Steven Leung, an executive director in Hong Kong for investment bank UOB Kay Hian. "The dust has largely settled. That's good for Chinese tech stocks," he said.

--Joanne Chiu contributed to this article.

