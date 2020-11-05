Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Stocks Close Higher, Extending Biggest Weekly Rally Since April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 05:28pm EST

By Caitlin McCabe and Caitlin Ostroff

U.S. stocks surged Thursday, putting major indexes on track for their sharpest weekly gains since April, as investors cheered the diminished prospects of higher corporate taxes under a split Congress.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is within striking distance of the presidency, potentially bringing to an end weeks of uncertainty about the U.S. election that has weighed on markets. Republicans appear to have won enough seats to fend off Democrats' ambitions for a Senate majority. Democrats, meanwhile, are poised to remain in control of the House.

Investors' anticipation of a divided government -- which could make it more difficult to accomplish major legislative overhauls, including raising corporate taxes and regulating technology companies -- has fueled sustained optimism on Wall Street this week, pushing major stock indexes closer to their record highs.

The S&P 500 rallied 67.01 points, or 1.9%, to 3510.45, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 542.52 points, or 1.9%, to 28390.18. Both indexes recorded their fourth consecutive gain of 1% or more -- the longest such streak for both indexes since October 1982.

A surge in shares of technology companies also pushed the Nasdaq Composite higher, with the index gaining 300.15 points, or 2.6%, to 11890.93, its third-highest close in history.

All three indexes also notched their largest four-day percentage gains since April 9. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are each less than 2% away from their early September records, while the Dow is about 4% below its February high.

"I've been speaking to investors for months and all the concerns about the Green New Deal, higher taxes, expansion of the Affordable Care Act -- all of these things that you've heard -- that now dissipates," said Brian Levitt, global market strategist at Invesco. And even as votes are still being tallied in a handful of swing states, he added that much of "the uncertainty of the election is behind us, there is hope about medical breakthroughs and we know the [Federal Reserve] is going to be supportive."

"Markets are forecasting an improving environment," he added.

One of the big unknowns in the weeks ahead will be the size of a fiscal stimulus package -- the subject of much wrangling between both parties in Washington leading up to the election. Before Tuesday, many traders had been betting on a blue wave that would have likely created an easier path for robust stimulus to aid the country's wounded economy. Now, however, it is unclear how large or broad that might be.

"What I've been asking myself in my own head -- a question to which I don't have an answer -- is whether, assuming a divided government, there is less likely to be a larger-in-size fiscal relief package because we know the two sides were quite different on the details," said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. "What I wonder is how much of the negotiating and the digging the heels in was a function of the election...And I don't know in which direction that moves the needle."

Still, even with lack of clarity on the issue, investors piled into shares of companies across all sectors, leading all of the S&P 500's 11 sectors, excluding the energy group, higher -- a contrast from Wednesday, when traders unwound some of their bets on economically sensitive sectors. On Thursday, companies ranging from cruise operator Carnival to oil producer Occidental Petroleum to industrial giant Caterpillar jumped, with each rising 5% or more.

Qualcomm rallied 13% after the mobile-phone chip-making giant said it expects a surge in smartphone sales next year, thanks to growing consumer appetite for 5G-capable devices.

And megacap technology stocks also led the market higher, with Apple, Amazon.com and Facebook all rising 2% or more. While both Democrats and Republicans have ramped up scrutiny of big technology giants, the parties hold differing views on the problems the companies create and disagree on how to rein them in. That could potentially make it more difficult to pass comprehensive regulations, some investors believe.

While the election remained top of mind for many investors, traders were on the lookout for any kind of signals from the Fed after officials concluded their November meeting.

Ultimately, the central bank made no changes to its commitment to provide sustained stimulus and said the coronavirus pandemic continues to pose significant risks for the economy. The U.S. on Wednesday recorded more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time.

Meanwhile, new applications for unemployment benefits held largely steady in the week ending Oct. 31, the Labor Department said Thursday. About 751,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits, the data showed, a level slightly lower from the week before but still considerably higher than before the pandemic.

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped higher to 0.775%, up from 0.768% the day before.

Overseas, optimism was also high in the equity markets. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1%.

And in Asia, Hong Kong led regional gains. The Hang Seng Index advanced 3.3%. South Korea's Kospi Composite gained 2.4%, while China's Shanghai Composite traded 1.3% higher.

Chinese technology companies could benefit from a less antagonistic relationship between the leaders of the U.S. and China if Mr. Biden wins the presidency. The Trump administration has moved to curb Americans' use of Tencent Holdings' WeChat messaging app, placed export controls on China's largest chip maker, and reduced telecommunications-equipment giant Huawei Technologies' access to foreign-made semiconductors.

"Markets are now pricing in a Biden win that would likely lead to reduced sanction pressure on Chinese companies," said Steven Leung, an executive director in Hong Kong for investment bank UOB Kay Hian. "The dust has largely settled. That's good for Chinese tech stocks," he said.

--Joanne Chiu contributed to this article.

Write to Caitlin McCabe at caitlin.mccabe@wsj.com and Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-20 1727ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.95% 28390.18 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
HANG SENG 2.96% 25630.81 Real-time Quote.-11.69%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 2.43% 2409.15 Real-time Quote.6.96%
NASDAQ 100 2.56% 12078.066081 Delayed Quote.34.86%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.59% 11890.927013 Delayed Quote.29.18%
S&P 500 1.95% 3510.45 Delayed Quote.6.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
05:28pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher, Extending Biggest Weekly Rally Since April
DJ
04:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher, Extending Biggest Weekly Rally Since April
DJ
04:05pTSX rises 1.74% to 16,276.96
RE
03:45pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb, Extending Biggest Weekly Rally Since April
DJ
01:39pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb, Extending Biggest Weekly Rally Since April
DJ
12:35pEUROPE : U.S. election bets, earnings drive European stocks to two-week high
RE
11:13aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb, Extending Biggest Weekly Rally Since April
DJ
10:09aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb, Extending Biggest Weekly Rally Since April
DJ
09:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Higher, Poised to Extend Biggest Weekly Rally Since April
DJ
05:23aSensex, Nifty close at near nine-month high as banks rally on SBI earnings
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 futures rise as U.S. election suggests less regulatory risk
2Wall Street rallies on bets for divided U.S. Congress, Fed holds steady
3EISAI CO., LTD. : Biogen Alzheimer's drug closer to approval with U.S. FDA staff backing, shares jump 40%
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : COVID vaccine deliveries on ice as AstraZeneca awaits trial data
5ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : 3Q Net Profit Almost Halved, Missed Market Views; to Cut Around 1,000 Jobs -- U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group