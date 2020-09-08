Stocks Decline as Tech Slide Extends

By Anna Hirtenstein and David Benoit

U.S. stocks fell Tuesday with last week's slide in giant technology stocks resuming after the Labor Day holiday and a fall in oil prices punishing energy stocks.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index slumped 3.6%. The S&P 500 fell 2.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 5points, or 2%.

Among the tech stocks declining were those that have driven much of the market's gains this year and have benefited from the stay-home orders aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple retreated 3.7%, Amazon.com declined 3% and Facebook fell 2.7%. Video-chat software company Zoom Video Communications fell 2.4%.

All four stocks are still up more than 30% for the year, while the Nasdaq Composite is holding on to a 22% gain. In both Friday's and Tuesday's sessions, the index had approached correction territory -- a drop of 10% of its recent high -- before recovering slightly. The S&P 500 information technology sector was down more than 9% from its record last Wednesday, also putting it near a correction.

"I think we should start to anticipate a rotation, the momentum behind tech is going to ease," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors.

"As we're seeing easing lockdowns and the prospect of a vaccine, people are beginning to go back to a more normal way of life and reliance on tech is starting to fade from the peak where it was at the height of the lockdown."

Tesla shares, meanwhile, fell nearly 19% after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Friday passed over the electric car maker for inclusion in the S&P 500, which many investors had bet would give the shares another lift.

As traders return from the holiday weekend that typically signals the end of summer breaks, the economy and the U.S. election will be in focus, as well as the continuing pandemic. The selloff in the S&P 500 was broad based, with every sector in the red and the energy sector the worst performer.

"Typically, bubbles are unwound when the Fed takes away the punch bowl. Obviously, this is very unlikely to happen anytime soon," strategist Chris Senyek of Wolfe Research wrote Tuesday. "However, this bubble can still be unwound by sustained economic disappointments!"

Oil prices extended their drop on concerns demand is slumping amid a still uneven economic recovery. Saudi Arabia signaled an expectation for reduced demand over the weekend by cutting prices. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 5.1% to $39.85 a barrel, dropping below $40 for the first time since June. U.S. crude dropped 7.6%.

Among the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 were energy companies Apache and Devon Energy, which both lost about 8%.

Some investors sought safety in government bonds, pulling the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes down to 0.680% from 0.720% Friday.

Also weighing on markets was an uptick in economic tensions between the U.S. and China.

President Trump said in a Monday press conference that he was considering "decoupling" from China and wasn't seeking to bring outsourced jobs back to the U.S. The comments are the latest twist in a multiyear spat between the two largest economies in the world that have centered around technology, security and jobs.

"Decoupling is an economic concept, not a political concept," said Sebastien Galy, a macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. "These have the potential to be very significant moves."

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi unveiled an initiative on Tuesday seeking to set global standards on data security, in response to accusations by Washington over what the Trump administration deems to be national-security threats by Chinese companies such as Huawei Technologies and Tencent Holdings.

In Asia, major benchmarks rose, with the Shanghai Composite Index and Korea's Kospi index both closing up 0.7%. Japan's Nikkei 225 ticked up 0.8% after the government released its revised gross domestic product figures for the second quarter, which were moderately better than economists' expectations.

The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 1.15% as another round of Brexit trade negotiations between the U.K. and the European Union are set to begin on Tuesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set an Oct. 15 deadline to strike a deal and tensions are expected to simmer in the final weeks ahead of the deadline. The pound weakened 0.8% against the euro.

"Sterling is definitely under short-term pressure," said Russell Silberston, investment strategist at Ninety One. "If the range of possible outcomes suggests we are going to move toward a hard Brexit, I wouldn't be surprised to see the euro rally and the sterling fall."

Bucking the downward trend, shares of General Motors jumped 10% after it formed a strategic partnership with battery and hydrogen-powered vehicle maker Nikola to jointly develop an electric truck. Nikola shares surged nearly 50%.

Among other individual moves, Boeing fell 4.6% after The Wall Street Journal reported Federal safety regulators are reviewing production of its 787 Dreamliner.

Fitness company Peloton Interactive rose 12% after unveiling new bikes and lower prices, trying to capitalize on more home workouts.

