Stocks Drop After Trump Puts Halt to Stimulus Talks

10/06/2020 | 03:35pm EDT

By Anna Isaac and Sam Goldfarb

U.S. stocks fell Tuesday after President Trump said he has told his representatives to end negotiations with Democrats over a new economic relief package until after the November election.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.3%.

Stocks had been climbing in the afternoon but immediately reversed course after Mr. Trump made his announcement on Twitter, saying that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was "not negotiating in good faith."

Leading up to the tweet, investors had been reacting to the latest developments with Mr. Trump's health condition. He left the hospital Monday after three days of treatment for Covid-19. His doctor said he reported no symptoms on Tuesday, and his campaign said he plans to attend next week's debate against Mr. Biden.

Traders have also been focused on former Vice President Joe Biden's lead in the polls.

Investors had grown concerned in recent weeks about a narrow win for either candidate, which would escalate the risk of legal disputes and lead to a period of uncertainty in the days after the election. Some also say that a sweep by Democrats of the White House and both chambers of Congress could increase the chances of a large fiscal-spending package after a new government is in place.

"A month or two ago, the market showed a preference for a Trump victory, and now the preference is for a Biden comprehensive win," said Edward Park, chief investment officer of Brooks Macdonald.

Mr. Trump's diagnosis has created fresh uncertainty for his presidential campaign and has complicated plans for his Supreme Court nominee. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell canceled scheduled votes after several GOP senators tested positive, but he has said confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett are on track to begin Oct. 12.

Cruise ship operators were among best performers Tuesday, with shares of Royal Caribbean up 2.1% and Carnival up 2%. Large tech stocks dragged on the market, with Apple recently down 2.4%.

Bonds and stocks registered a muted response to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's latest comments on the economy. In remarks to be delivered at a virtual economic conference, Mr. Powell once again warned of the risks to the economy if Congress and the White House don't provide additional support to households and businesses.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was recently 0.744%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 0.760% Monday. U.S. government bond yields reached their highest close since June on Monday, lifted by mounting hopes for new fiscal stimulus.

The U.S. posted its largest monthly trade deficit since 2006 in August, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, as imports of consumer goods recovered to pre-pandemic levels and exports of services and manufacturing products stalled. The data were released after International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the global economy won't contract this year as severely as projected in June.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.1%. Japan's Nikkei 225 ended trading up 0.5%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 0.9%. China's Shanghai Composite Index remained closed for a holiday.

Write to Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com and Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.25% 27762.96 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
HANG SENG 0.85% 23965.08 Real-time Quote.-15.70%
NASDAQ 100 -1.89% 11280.177176 Delayed Quote.28.89%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.50% 11148.107223 Delayed Quote.26.30%
NIKKEI 225 0.52% 23433.73 Real-time Quote.-1.46%
S&P 500 -1.32% 3359.03 Delayed Quote.3.64%
