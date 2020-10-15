Stocks Drop on Rising Covid-19, Economic Risks

By Will Horner and Karen Langley

U.S. stocks dropped Thursday as tightening coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and a weakening jobs picture in the U.S. cast a shadow on markets.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%, or about 61 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 1.2%.

The declines followed losses overseas, with the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 down 2.1% as governments hurried to impose lockdown measures to halt the spread of Covid-19. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng retreated 2.1%.

Uncertainty surrounding the coming elections and the on-again, off-again stimulus talks, as well as risks of a second wave of coronavirus infections, have left many investors sitting on the sidelines.

"The back and forth on the pre-election stimulus program has gone from a lot of optimism to a lot of pessimism," said Jim McCormick, global head of desk strategy at Natwest Markets. "And we are seeing setbacks on the vaccine and a general pessimism about the worsening Covid situation in Europe."

Fresh data Thursday suggested that persistent layoffs are holding back the economic recovery. New applications for unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level since late August, with claims increasing to 898,000.

"This has been one of the biggest flies in the ointment, if you will, about the economic recovery that we've seen," said Jeff Schulze, investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments. "The labor market is still continuing to move forward, it's just not in a fast enough manner to appease all investors."

Markets are also reflecting investors' reluctance to make any large bets until after the election, when the risk of contested results has been eliminated, said Mr. McCormick.

Former Vice President Joe Biden holds an 11-point lead over President Trump with less than three weeks to go before Election Day, according to the latest Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll. Despite Mr. Biden's lead, uncertainty about a surprise on election night is keeping investors cautious.

"We are in this holding pattern where I think the market is realizing the Democratic sweep is becoming more likely," Mr. McCormick said. "But because of the experiences of 2016, there is a lot of hesitation to price things in."

London became the latest European capital to tighten lockdown measures, with restrictions set to come into force this weekend. On Wednesday, France declared a state of emergency and imposed a nightly curfew for the Paris region and eight other metropolitan areas across the country.

The new measures threatened to imperil Europe's fragile recovery, said Altaf Kassam, EMEA head of investment strategy and research at State Street Global Advisors.

"We have done the easy bit of the economic recovery, the initial rebound. Now we have got to do the hard yards of getting economies back to where they were before lockdown, before Covid," said Mr. Kassam. "These rolling lockdowns are going to crimp that recovery and make it so much harder," he said.

The deadlock between the White House and Congress over any additional government spending appeared to become more entrenched Wednesday. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin played down the chances of a pre-election breakthrough and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said major disagreements had yet to be resolved.

Those comments dimmed investors' hopes, and the S&P 500 ended Wednesday down 0.7%. Investors attribute much of the stock market's rebound this year to large amounts of monetary and fiscal stimulus.

"Without more fuel for the fire, I think the market could struggle through the election," said Steven Violin, a portfolio manager at F.L.Putnam Investment Management Co.

Among individual stocks, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance rose 3.2% after the retailer reported stronger-than-expected earnings. Shares of United Airlines Holdings fell 4.6% after the airline reported a quarterly loss of $1.8 billion and said it is preparing to ride out a long downturn in air travel.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged up to 0.726%, from 0.721% Wednesday.

