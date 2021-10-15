Stocks, FX gain on improving sentiment, Turkish lira at new low

* Thai baht best performing EM currency this week
* Turkish lira worst weekly performer
* Stocks set for best week since early-Sept
Oct 15 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit a near
three-week high on Friday tracking strong overnight cues from
Wall Street, while most currencies rose and were headed for
weekly gains as risk appetite appeared to have improved.
But Turkey's lira lagged its peers, sinking 0.6% to a
record low of 9.2252 to the dollar, as recent government
interference in the central bank saw investors questioning the
bank's independence.
Analysts are now expecting a possible interest rate cut when
the Turkish central bank meets next week, despite inflation
surging to nearly 20% this year. The lira was the worst
performing emerging market (EM) currency this week.
"There is a good chance the monetary policy committee will
cut the policy rate further – perhaps by another 100bps to
17.00% – in the remainder of this year because of the continuing
political influence on monetary policy," Credit Suisse analysts
wrote in a note.
Broader EMs fared far better, with the stock index
up 1%, tracking strong gains in Wall Street after a batch of
strong quarterly earnings.
EM stocks were also set to add 1.8% this week, their best
gain since early-September, as sentiment appeared to have
improved after bruising losses in recent sessions.
Bank of America data showed EM debt and equities had their
largest outflow of funds in 10 weeks, in the week to Wednesday.
"It seems that with equities already correcting decently
lower, investors may have jumped back into the action due to
fear of missing out," Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at
JFD Group, wrote in a note.
Most EM currencies rose on Friday, with South Africa's rand
leading gains across Europe, the Middle East and Africa
(EMEA) with a 0.6% jump.
The rand was the best performer in EMEA this week. It has a
relatively higher yield than its EM peers and tends to show
large gains when sentiment improves.
Russia's rouble was set to add 0.7% this week,
benefiting from stronger oil prices. Major crude stocks drove
Russian stocks to record highs this week.
The Thai baht was the best performing EM currency
this week, adding over 1.8% amid growing hopes the lifting of
COVID curbs will help the tourism-reliant economy to recover.
In central Europe, data showed Polish inflation rose in
September from last month, likely pointing towards more pressure
on the central bank to further raise interest rates. The zloty
was flat to the euro.
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)