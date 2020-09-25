Stocks, FX let up at end of brutal week; Turkey's lira climbs 1%

* China joins FTSE Russell's main bonds index
* Russia, Vietnam on FTSE Russell review for upgrade
* MSCI EM stocks, FX indexes set for worst week since March
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira firmed about 1% for the
second day on Friday while a broader emerging market currencies
index looked set to snap a four-day losing streak as the dollar
retreated.
Turkey on Friday increased transaction limits on
derivatives, including foreign exchange swaps, that its local
banks can execute with foreign investors, helping the lira
stabilize further from a record low against the dollar.
The currency on Thursday appeared to have found a floor
after a series of historic drops, following the central bank's
unexpected move to hike interest rates after two years of
aggressive easing.
However, the lira is still down about 27% against the
greenback this year amid worries about negative real rates and
the central bank's depleted forex reserves.
"Investors are mainly interested in whether or not (the
interest rate hike) can break the depreciation momentum which
the lira had picked up over the past month," said Tatha Ghose,
an analyst at Commerzbank.
"The market would have to be convinced that CBT can launch a
sustained hiking cycle, if necessary."
Hopes of fresh U.S. stimulus lifted MSCI's indexes for
developing world stocks and currencies
at the end of what would likely be their worst weeks since
March.
Emerging market bond funds enjoyed their twelfth week of
inflows, adding $1.2 billion, Bank of America said on Friday,
while U.S. equity funds suffered their third-largest weekly
outflows ever.
The yuan gained as investors cheered China's
inclusion in FTSE Russell's global bond index that could
potentially open up billions of dollars of inflows into the
world's second-largest economy.
Russia's stocks were on the watchlist for possible
reclassification to "secondary emerging", the index publisher
said.
The rouble eased off a five-month low versus the
dollar as the energy exporter benefitted from an uptick in crude
prices. South Africa's rand climbed 0.5%, nearing a
six-month high.
Central European currencies such as the Hungarian forint
, Romanian leu and the Polish zloty
moved in a flat-to-high range against the euro.
