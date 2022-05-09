Stocks, FX plummet as dollar leaps on rate hike bets, growth fears

* EM stocks, FX hit lowest since 2020
May 9 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks and currencies took
a beating on Monday as the U.S. dollar scaled two-decade highs
on concerns around aggressive monetary policy tightening and
slowing global growth.
MSCI's index of emerging market (EM) currencies
fell 0.5% to its lowest since November 2020, as
its stocks counterpart dropped 1% to a near two-year
low.
The safe-haven greenback hit its highest since late
2002 amid rising U.S. interest rates, the war in Ukraine, and
tighter COVID-19 lockdowns in Beijing and Shanghai.
"The weakness we're seeing isn't because of EM, but more the
risk aversion across markets, as EM currencies, stocks and bonds
are repricing risks around a longer U.S. Federal Reserve
tightening cycle or a longer period of inflation," said Cristian
Maggio, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities.
Russian President Vladimir Putin led celebrations of the
Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany on Monday and said
troops and volunteers fighting in the eastern Ukrainian Donbass
region were doing so for their motherland.
"The market was concerned there could be announcements from
Putin, such as a formal declaration of war, but he made
rhetorical comments painting Russia as a victim rather than the
aggressor, which is consistent with the narrative coming from
the Kremlin, so the speech delivered nothing surprising," Maggio
added.
The Group of Seven (G7) nations on Sunday committed to ban
or phase out imports of Russian oil, while the U.S. unveiled
sanctions against Gazprombank executives and other businesses to
punish Moscow for its war against Ukraine. Oil prices fluctuated
on Monday.
Russia's rouble was trading at 67.37 against the
dollar in offshore trading, not far from a more than two-year
high of 65.3125 hit on Thursday.
EM spreads and yields rose, but were still a fair way down
from the peaks hit just after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in
late February.
Worsening risks of a deeper slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy, China's export growth slowed to single
digits, the weakest in almost two years, while imports barely
changed in April as COVID-19 restrictions hit factory production
and demand.
Chinese blue-chip shares finished the day 0.8%
lower at 3,877.44 points. China's yuan dropped 0.9%
to an 18-month low, while India's rupee fell 0.7% to
hit a record low.
