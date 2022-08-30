Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks, FX recover after sell-off as dollar pauses

08/30/2022 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Hungary cenbank seen hiking by 100 bps

* China stocks fall as rising COVID cases spur more curbs

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks recovered on Tuesday from their worst one-day drop in seven weeks, while currencies pulled up from near two-year lows, as the dollar paused after a rally driven by higher U.S. interest rate expectations.

South Africa's rand rose 0.5% as did the Mexico's peso, while the Indonesia rupiah and the Indian rupee led gains in Asia.

A stronger euro, aided by rising expectations of a 75 basis points hike by the European Central Bank at its next meeting, did little to curb central and eastern European currencies, with Hungary's forint up 0.5% ahead of a likely 100 basis points hike in there key interest rate to 11.75% by the central bank later in the day.

"Risky assets in Europe are benefiting from a strong commitment from European Union officials to prevent a full-scale energy crisis," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at InTouch Capital Markets.

Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said concrete proposals for an EU price cap on gas-for-power will be drafted this week and discussed with the European Commission and member states to reach some agreement by the Sept. 9 meeting.

MSCI's index of emerging market currencies rose 0.3% after marking its worst session in 11 weeks on Monday thanks to dollar strength following U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium.

But as euro strengthened, the greenback lost its shine.

"European stocks and EURUSD are higher on the day which provides other risky assets with support as well."

China's COVID concerns capped gains, with the yuan staying close to two-year lows and stocks losing between 0.3% and 0.4%, as more cities imposed stricter curbs to control the number of infections.

Meanwhile, a report showed the Biden administration plans to ask the U.S. Congress to approve an estimated $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, a move that could further fray Sino-U.S ties as China considers Taiwan its own.

"Geopolitical tension may increase further if the U.S. provides Taiwan with more weapons. However, the main driving factor for the markets is the pace of tightening by the Fed," Matys said.

MSCI's emerging markets index rose 0.5%, attempting to make back some of Monday's 1.5% slide.

Indian stocks jumped 2%, while main indexes in South Africa, Poland and Hungary gained between 0.2% and 0.6%.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's government bond prices jumped on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund approved the release of over $1.1 bln of funding for the cash-strapped country.

In Russia, Moscow Exchange, the country's largest bourse, said it expected to start issuing in September "replacement bonds" for unserviceable Eurobonds.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Carmel Crimmins)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.66% 0.69508 Delayed Quote.-5.45%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.17414 Delayed Quote.-13.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.24% 0.77041 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.10% 456.38 Real-time Quote.-14.34%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.47% 1925.47 Real-time Quote.-1.28%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.19% 1.00293 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.54% 0.012576 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -2.98% 542.884 Real-time Quote.-24.61%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.50% 0.61873 Delayed Quote.-10.65%
NIFTY 50 2.16% 17688.4 Delayed Quote.1.18%
NIFTY 500 2.04% 15279.6 Delayed Quote.1.01%
RTS INDEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.-41.03%
RUSSIA MOEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.34% 150.16 Real-time Quote.-13.68%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.20% 0.997079 Delayed Quote.14.43%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.32% 60.625 Delayed Quote.-19.55%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:20aFutures rebound after Jackson Hole shock, data eyed
RE
05:18aBaidu beats quarterly revenue estimates on cloud business boom
RE
05:15aBrent crude oil futures fall by $2 to $103.09 a barrel…
RE
05:15aWHO/EUROPE'S CATHERINE SMALLWOOD : We are seeing a big hit to the…
RE
05:14aMoscow condemns 'Russophobia' in Baltic states, say it will affect ties
RE
05:13aAngola's bonds tumble after opposition rejects election results
RE
05:10aIsrael sentences convicted Gaza aid worker to six more years in jail
RE
05:07aGoldman warns UK inflation could top 20% as recession nears
RE
05:07aWHO/EUROPE'S HANS KLUGE : 'we believe we can eliminate sustained…
RE
05:07aU.s. wti crude oil futures fall by $1 to $96.01 a barrel…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China pledges to lift economy with stable employment, prices in H2
2Media Update: New Dupixent® (dupilumab) data at ERS adds to body of saf..
3Cryptoverse: Bleeding bitcoin's holding out for a hero
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG - AN ISSUE OF CHF 140 MN TO CHF 170 MN IS…
5Stocks, bonds fumble for footing as focus turns to payrolls

HOT NEWS