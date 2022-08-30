Stocks, FX recover after sell-off as dollar pauses

* Hungary cenbank seen hiking by 100 bps
* China stocks fall as rising COVID cases spur more curbs
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks recovered on
Tuesday from their worst one-day drop in seven weeks, while
currencies pulled up from near two-year lows, as the dollar
paused after a rally driven by higher U.S. interest rate
expectations.
South Africa's rand rose 0.5% as did the Mexico's
peso, while the Indonesia rupiah and the
Indian rupee led gains in Asia.
A stronger euro, aided by rising expectations of a 75 basis
points hike by the European Central Bank at its next meeting,
did little to curb central and eastern European currencies, with
Hungary's forint up 0.5% ahead of a likely 100 basis
points hike in there key interest rate to 11.75% by the central
bank later in the day.
"Risky assets in Europe are benefiting from a strong
commitment from European Union officials to prevent a full-scale
energy crisis," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at InTouch
Capital Markets.
Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said concrete proposals
for an EU price cap on gas-for-power will be drafted this week
and discussed with the European Commission and member states to
reach some agreement by the Sept. 9 meeting.
MSCI's index of emerging market currencies
rose 0.3% after marking its worst session in 11 weeks on Monday
thanks to dollar strength following U.S. Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium.
But as euro strengthened, the greenback lost its shine.
"European stocks and EURUSD are higher on the day which
provides other risky assets with support as well."
China's COVID concerns capped gains, with the yuan
staying close to two-year lows and stocks losing between 0.3%
and 0.4%, as more cities imposed stricter curbs to control the
number of infections.
Meanwhile, a report showed the Biden administration plans to
ask the U.S. Congress to approve an estimated $1.1 billion arms
sale to Taiwan, a move that could further fray Sino-U.S ties as
China considers Taiwan its own.
"Geopolitical tension may increase further if the U.S.
provides Taiwan with more weapons. However, the main driving
factor for the markets is the pace of tightening by the Fed,"
Matys said.
MSCI's emerging markets index rose 0.5%,
attempting to make back some of Monday's 1.5% slide.
Indian stocks jumped 2%, while main indexes
in South Africa, Poland and Hungary
gained between 0.2% and 0.6%.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's government bond prices jumped on
Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund approved the
release of over $1.1 bln of funding for the cash-strapped
country.
In Russia, Moscow Exchange, the country's largest bourse,
said it expected to start issuing in September "replacement
bonds" for unserviceable Eurobonds.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Carmel
Crimmins)