Stocks, FX slip ahead of Fed decision; Russian rouble down on possible U.S. sanctions

* U.S. report shows Russian meddling in 2020 U.S. elections
* Possible sanctions won't be a shock to Russian rouble
-analyst
* Fed, Brazil central bank decision eyed
March 17 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks and currencies
fell on Wednesday as investors focussed on whether the U.S.
Federal Reserve will signal policy tightening, while Russia's
rouble was set for its worst session in two weeks on possible
U.S. sanctions.
After touching its highest in nearly seven months last
session, the rouble fell 0.2% following a U.S.
intelligence report that showed Moscow likely directed efforts
to try to swing the 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald
Trump. Sources said it could trigger U.S. sanctions on Russia as
soon as next week.
"The sanctions won't probably be that bad, and also as
Russia has the financial means to whether the sanctions, it
won't be such a big shock for the rouble," said Jakob
Christensen, chief analyst and head of EM research at Danske
Bank.
"We are cautiously optimistic on the rouble, we think rouble
is set to strengthen over the coming months relative to other EM
currencies," he said, as a hawkish central bank and oil prices
should help more fundamentally.
The latest threat comes after the United States and European
Union imposed sanctions, albeit limited, over the alleged
poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
MSCI's index of EM currencies was down 0.1%,
while the stocks counterpart slipped 0.4%, both down
for a third day in four.
The dollar held steady ahead of the Fed decision due at
02:00 p.m. ET. Eyes will be on the reaction of U.S. Treasury
yields.
Investors will be looking for any comments on whether the
Fed expects a stimulus-induced likely spurt in economic growth
to cause inflation to rise enough to warrant a change in their
policy stance earlier than expected, or if they would take
action to control a recent sell-off in Treasuries.
The Chinese yuan inched higher, while most other
Asian currencies dipped in to the red.
South Africa's rand led losses among the most
commonly watched EM currencies, down 0.5%, while Turkey's lira
gave up 0.1%, positioning itself around 7.50 ahead of a
key central bank meeting on Thursday.
At Brazil's central bank meeting on Wednesday, a hike in
interest rates by 50-75 basis points is expected, which would be
Brazil's first hike in six years.
The real is among the worst performing EM currencies
year-to-date, thanks to worries about fiscal spending, political
interference and rising inflation.
