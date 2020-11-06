Stocks Finish Best Week Since April

By Gunjan Banerji

Stocks surged this week as investors around the country angled to position for the outcome of the 2020 elections, a blockbuster stretch that led major indexes to their best week since April.

The results of the races have been rippling through financial markets, igniting a stock rally, driving bets in derivatives while stoking moves across the bond market, from corporate debt to Treasurys and municipals. Even bitcoin prices have rallied to heights not seen in more than two years.

For months, investors had positioned for a jolt of volatility around the presidential contest and sketched out countless scenarios for how individual stocks and sectors would react to the final outcome, with many anticipating a Democratic sweep in Congress and the White House.

Many of these projections fell flat, but stocks soared anyway.

"This week the mantra seemed to be 'find some good news and keep buying, '" said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.

For the most part, investors said they were relieved that it didn't appear the outcome of the election would be mired in uncertainty for as long as feared. As votes continued to be counted for a fourth day, it grew more likely that there would be a clear winner, with former Vice President Joe Biden inching closer to securing the required electoral votes. Some investors said it didn't matter much who was president in the end, so long as an outcome to the race was clear.

Investors also warmed to the prospect of a divided government, which made sweeping overhauls of the tax code or regulations less likely.

"Let's say in the middle of December...you still don't know who the president is," said Maneesh Deshpande, head of U.S. equity strategy at Barclays. "Anything that avoids that is a good thing."

Although stocks wobbled Friday, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 7.3% and 6.9%, respectively, for the week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 9%. All three had their best weeks since April, when U.S. stocks were first rebounding from their pandemic-fueled plunge.

The rally -- which put the S&P 500 and Nasdaq within 2% of their early-September highs -- has been dramatic along the way.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq logged back-to-back moves of at least 2% for the first time since February 2016. The S&P 500 rose at least 1% for four consecutive days, something that's only happened three times previously in data going back to 1938, according to Instinet.

Stock markets around the world also sprung higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 logged its biggest weekly gain since June. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite finished the best week since July, while Japan's Nikkei 225 had its best weekly gain since May.

The election results and instantaneous reactions that rippled through the stock market -- both in overnight trading and subsequent days -- highlight the challenges investors face in trying to predict both political and market outcomes.

Four years ago, many projected a win for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, and some even warned of a market tumble if President Trump were elected. Instead, the market plunge lasted a few hours in overnight trading and stocks rallied in following months.

This time, many predicted a Democratic sweep would lead to a giant fiscal rescue package that would buoy the economy and boost shares of cyclical companies that would benefit from such a deal. That hasn't come to fruition, and investors quickly unraveled bets on corners of the market that were poised to benefit from such stimulus.

The market moves have caught some investors off guard, especially after weeks of polling data suggested a different outcome. Some traders said the rapid reversal and momentum-fueled rally in the stock market this week has been turbocharged by investors unwinding bearish bets placed ahead of the election, as well as computerized trading strategies that jumped into the market as volatility tumbled.

Yields on corporate investment-grade debt have dropped this week as bond prices have risen, FactSet data show. Meanwhile, prices on municipal bonds issued by states and local governments have swung as the prospect of a giant package that would help municipalities crushed by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has grown murkier.

"We were surprised by the swiftness and magnitude of the [bond] move. We considered the current outcome to be the worst case scenario for the market," wrote BNP Paribas analysts in a note to clients on Friday. "The market is clearly looking through short-term risks and focusing on the medium-term positives."

That outlook has pushed government bond yields lower as prices have risen, and driven investors into riskier assets like stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell this week to 0.821%, falling the most in a single week since September.

Such low returns in traditionally safer investments like government bonds have kept investors anchored to the stock-market winners that have performed best all year, like shares of growth-focused, technology companies. A murkier outlook on a stimulus package, rising coronavirus cases and a potentially divided government made some of this year's hottest bets even more attractive.

"We are more pessimistic today than we were six months ago about how long this low growth is going to last," said Dev Kantesaria, a managing partner at Valley Forge Capital Management. "What we felt was more important than what was happening in Washington, was the low interest-rate backdrop."

As investors jumped into the stock market, some wildly popular -- and risky -- trades also roared back. Bitcoin prices rallied, crossing the $15,000 threshold for the first time since January 2018. Traders bought derivatives tied to the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, that would profit if volatility fell even further. The gauge has plummeted this week.

The Federal Reserve left policy unchanged this week, but highlighted rising risks to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. recorded another record-high day of newly reported coronavirus infections Thursday, with nearly 121,888 infections, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 1,200 deaths were reported, a figure not seen since mid-September.

"There is a sense of urgency coming from the fact that the second wave, or the U.S. third wave, is becoming definitely much worse than I think we were expecting," said Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

Friday's jobs report, however, showed hiring picked up last month at a stronger pace than expected. The unemployment rate fell to 6.9% in October, better than the 7.7% figure economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast.

"I was afraid that the rise in Covid would hurt the report," said Chris Grisanti, chief equity strategist at MAI Capital Management. "I was pleasantly surprised."

Mischa Frankl-Duval contributed to this article.

Mischa Frankl-Duval contributed to this article.

