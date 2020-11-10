Stocks Wobble as Investors Grow Cautious

By Mischa Frankl-Duval

U.S. stocks wobbled Tuesday, with elevated Covid-19 infection levels, muted stimulus expectations and caution about the timing of vaccines tempering the exuberance that left major indexes hovering near record highs one day earlier.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 245 points, or 0.8%, shortly after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.1%. Both indexes set intraday records Monday after a coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and partner BioNTech showed in an early analysis to be more than 90% effective in protecting people from Covid-9.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.3%, pulling back for a second consecutive day.

The stock market rally was likely overdone, investors said. The pandemic is far from over, and questions remain about how quickly any vaccines may become available. The U.S. reported more than 100,000 coronavirus cases for the seventh straight day and hospitals face an uptick in patients. That is triggering speculation that local authorities from New York to California may reinstitute some lockdown measures to curb the outbreak.

"The pandemic still has a ways to go, unfortunately," said Nick Brooks, head of economic and investment research at Intermediate Capital Group. "The Pfizer development is a great development, but I don't think it's the game-changer that markets seem to perceive."

There are still many questions about how quickly vaccines can be rolled out once they are approved by regulators, and how long the immunity would last, he added.

Expectations that a Covid-19 vaccine could accelerate the global economic recovery led to a reordering of winners and losers Monday. Stocks of travel companies, retailers and banks were among the main beneficiaries. Tech companies, which have fueled most of this year's market rally, are looking like laggards this week.

"It's far too early for investors to be making a structural shift from growth to value," Mr. Brooks said. "There's been pretty substantial damage to economies and that's going to take some time to repair."

He cautioned that markets are likely to remain volatile.

Investors also continue to assess prospects for additional coronavirus-relief spending from the government to help bolster the economic recovery.

The positive news about coronavirus vaccines, combined with improvements in the U.S. economic situation, might reduce support among lawmakers for a large fiscal package, said Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers.

"These more promising vaccine developments are an argument for Republicans to delay or to have a smaller-scale stimulus," Ms. Dwek said.

"We will definitely get something, even if it's smaller deals like airlines and more targeted measures," she added.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has sounded a little less confrontational than some people had expected on stimulus in the days following the Nov. 3 election, said James Athey, an investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

"If it sounds like a fiscal package before Christmas -- and one of more than $500 billion -- is doable, is something they are aiming for, I think that would be a boost for risk sentiment," Mr. Athey said.

The market has in recent months largely tended to focus on positive developments, he said. "It wouldn't surprise me if, after some consolidation, we are able to push toward new highs in the equity market, but I think there's a bit more wood to chop in the short term," he said.

Many of the stocks that rose or fell sharply Monday extended those moves. Pfizer shares rose 2.3% after leaping more than 7% Monday. Southwest Airlines gained 0.1%.

Shares of technology firms including Alphabet and Zoom Video Communications posted declines after the opening bell.

Shares of drugmaker Eli Lilly rose 2.4% after U.S. health officials authorized the use of an antibody drug in early-stage Covid-19 patients.

In bond markets, yields on the 10-year Treasury note ticked down to 0.952%, from 0.957% on Monday. Government bonds sold off sharply in the first trading session of the week, pushing yields to their highest levels since mid-March.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, rose 1.8%, extending its gains this week to around 9%. Gold prices climbed 1.5%, a day after suffering their worst decline since June 2013.

Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 1.1%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 Index closed 0.3% higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.1%, while China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.4%.

"Investors have been waiting for the moment to tap into cheaper markets but they just didn't have confidence," said Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist for J.P. Morgan Asset Management in Hong Kong. "The breakthrough in vaccine development could trigger the rotation out of the outperformers to the underperformers."

--Xie Yu and Amber Burton contributed to this article.

Write to Mischa Frankl-Duval at Mischa.Frankl-Duval@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-20 1038ET