Stocks advance, bond yields fall with hopes for weaker U.S. inflation

(Updates prices, adds analyst commentary, New York dateline)
*
Dollar edges down ahead of Thursday's U.S. inflation data
*
Copper buoyant on end to China COVID restrictions
*
Crude oil reverses losses to rally sharply
*
Treasury yields fall while stocks rise
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street equities
were rising while Treasury yields were falling and the dollar
was flat on Wednesday as investors bet that upcoming U.S.
inflation data would give the Federal Reserve the go-ahead to
slow the pace of its interest rate hikes.
Longer-dated treasury yields fell a day before the release
of December's U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data as the market
bet that inflation is on a sustainable downward path that could
lead the Federal Reserve to at least slow its rate hikes.
Meanwhile, the dollar was barely higher and gold was
virtually unchanged after earlier scaling an eight-month peak.
Crude oil prices shrugged off early losses to rally 3% as
hopes for an improved global economic outlook and concern over
the impact of sanctions on Russian crude output outweighed a
massive surprise build in U.S. crude stocks.
Earlier, copper rose above $9,000 a tonne for the first time
since June on hopes for demand improvements in China, which has
removed COVID-19 restrictions. These moves along with hopes for
dampening inflation set a positive tone for stocks.
"This week is bundled up in some good inflation expectations
data for Thursday," said Nela Richardson, chief economist at
ADP.
"The Goldilocks report we got for December with strong
employment growth and moderating wage growth was the best case
scenario for the market. They're waiting for confirmation on
Thursday that CPI is moderating. If they get that the rally will
continue this week and on into next week."
December's CPI is expected to show annual inflation at 6.5%,
down from 7.1% in November with the data viewed as a crucial
signpost for investors looking to figure out the Fed's next
steps in its rate hiking cycle.
But with a labor market that is incredibly tight and "not
participating in the Fed's plan," Richardson says investors seem
to "over-prioritze data that suggests the Fed will pivot."
"The market seems to think that a moderation in inflation
necessarily leads to a Fed pivot but I don't. I think the Fed
keeps hiking rates and that they stay at higher levels for some
time," she said.
Current expectations are for a 25 basis points rate increase
at the February meeting after a 50 basis point hike in December.
"The first step would be a downshift in the pace of hiking
and the next would be a pause," said Cliff Hodge, chief
investment officer at Cornerstone Wealth.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 199.59 points,
or 0.59%, to 33,903.69, the S&P 500 gained 36.63 points,
or 0.93%, to 3,955.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added
132.21 points, or 1.23%, to 10,874.84.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.38% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained
0.83%. Emerging market stocks rose 0.28%.
In treasuries, benchmark 10-year notes were down
6.1 basis points to 3.558%, from 3.619% late on Tuesday.
The 30-year bond was last down 7.2 basis points
to yield 3.6823%, from 3.754%. The 2-year note was
last was down 3 basis points to yield 4.2283%, from 4.258%.
In currencies, the dollar index, which measures the
greenback against a basket of major currencies, fell 0.058%,
with the euro up 0.24% to $1.076.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.12% versus the greenback at
132.42 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.2154, down 0.01% on the day.
In commodities oil prices rose as hopes for an improved
global economic outlook and concern over the impact of sanctions
on Russian crude output outweighed a higher-than-expected build
in U.S. crude and fuel stocks.
U.S. crude settled up 3.05% at $77.41 per barrel and
Brent settled at $82.67, up 3.21% on the day.
In precious metals, spot gold dropped 0.1% to $1,876.40
an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.20% to $1,874.60 an
ounce.
(Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York, Huw Jones in London and
Ankur Banerjee in Singapore;
Editing by Bradley Perrett, Will Dunham, Himani Sarkar, Tomasz
Janowski, David Goodman, William Maclean)