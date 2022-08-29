Stocks and bonds slump, dollar hot as rate fever takes hold

(Changes dateline from Sydney, updates throughout)
* U.S stock futures down, world stocks skid
* Dollar at 20-year high, 2-year Treasury yields at 15-year
peak
LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - World stocks slumped on Monday as
the growing risk of more aggressive interest rate hikes in the
United States and Europe inflicted fresh pain on bond markets
and pushed the dollar to new 20-year highs, just as recession
fears mount.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, speaking at the Jackson
Hole symposium on Friday, said the Fed would raise rates as high
as needed to restrict growth, and keep them there "for some
time" to bring down inflation running well above its 2% target.
European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel added to
market unease. She warned on Saturday that central banks risk
losing public trust and must act forcefully to curb inflation,
even if that drags their economies into a recession.
As investors woke up to the reality that rates would stay
higher for longer even as recession risk grows, two-year U.S.
treasury yields rose to their highest since 2007.
European stocks slumped to their lowest level in almost six
weeks and were last down 1%. U.S. stock futures were
deep in the red and Japan's blue-chip Nikkei slid
over 2.5%
London markets were closed for a holiday, while MSCI's
world equity index fell 0.7% to a one-month low.
"The message from Jackson Hole was loud and clear and not
what markets were expecting," said Nordea chief analyst Jan von
Gerich.
"Central banks need convincing evidence that inflation is
coming down. That is bad news for the economy and risk appetite
and raises the risk of a deeper recession if we get more rapid
rate hikes."
Investors ramped up U.S. and euro zone rate hike bets, with
markets pricing in a greater chance of 75 basis point hikes from
the Fed and ECB in September.
Fed funds futures priced in as high as a 73% chance
the Fed will hike by 75 bps and see rates peaking at 3.75% to
4.0%.
"Markets are focusing on discussing the message of
'coordinated tightening' from Jackson Hole as ECB and Fed appear
to have re-committed to creating price stability: yields are
shooting higher and risk assets are quite a bit lower since last
week," said Lars Sparreso Lykke Merklin, senior analyst at
Danske Bank.
Much might depend on what U.S. August payrolls figures show
this Friday. Analysts are looking for a moderate rise of 285,000
following July's blockbuster 528,000 gain.
HUNKER DOWN
As investors hunkered down for front-loaded rate hikes, key
gauges of equity market volatility shot up.
The CBOE Volatility index, widely dubbed Wall
Street's fear index, rose to its highest since mid-July. The
euro STOXX volatility index, the European equivalent,
jumped to its highest level in six weeks.
The aggressive chorus from central banks lifted short-term
yields globally, while further inverting the Treasury curve as
investors priced in an eventual economic downturn.
Two-year U.S. yields surged to around 3.49%, the
highest since late 2007 and far above the 10-year at
3.13%. Yields also jumped across Europe.
This all benefited the safe-haven dollar, which shot to a
fresh two-decade peak at 109.48 against a basket of major
currencies.
The dollar hit a five-week peak on the yen and was last up
0.75% at 138.66, with bulls looking to re-test its
July top of 139.38.
Sterling sank to a 2-1/2-year low of $1.1649 as
Goldman Sachs warned the UK was heading for recession. The euro
was struggling at $0.9950, and not far from last
week's two-decade trough of $0.99005.
"Energy security fears will remain front and centre this
week as Gazprom will shut its mainline pipeline to deliver gas
to Western Europe for three days from 31 August to 2 September,"
said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at CBA,
referring to supplies from Russian gas giant Gazprom.
"There are fears gas supply may not be turned back on
following the shutdown."
Those fears saw natural gas futures in Europe surge 38% last
week, adding further fuel to the inflation bonfire.
The rise of the dollar and yields has been a drag for gold,
which was down 0.8% at $1,723 an ounce.
Oil prices swung higher on speculation OPEC+ could cut
output at a meeting on Sept 5. Brent rose 29 cents to
$101.28, while U.S. crude firmed 49 cents to $93.50.
