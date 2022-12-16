Stocks and bonds tumble as hawkish central banks dash pivot hopes

*
World stocks headed for weekly loss
Germany's 2-year bond yield at highest since 2008
Dollar on backfoot
LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - World stocks were stuck near
one-month lows and government bond markets came under fresh
selling pressure on Friday, a day after a slew of central banks
jacked up interest rates and signalled that the fight to tame
inflation was not over yet.
Interest rates went up in the euro area, Britain,
Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Mexico and Taiwan on Thursday,
following a U.S. rate hike a day before, and central bankers
vowed to keep raising rates to bring down prices.
This week's hawkish message from the likes of the European
Central Bank and the Federal Reserve brought an abrupt end to
optimism that peak rate is almost here.
European stock markets opened lower and U.S. stock
futures were in the red , pointing to more pain
for Wall Street where major indices on Thursday suffered their
biggest daily percentage drop in weeks.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei index closed at its lowest in more
than a month and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan was set for its worst week
in two months.
All this left MSCI's world stock index
languishing nears its lowest levels in almost a month.
"Central banks delivered a blow to markets that were
rebounding in anticipation of policymakers turning dovish on
inflation and interest rates," said Sunil Krishnan, head of
multi-asset at Aviva Investors.
The ECB delivered a 50-bps hike like the Fed. Both opted for
a smaller increase this time, but flagged there were more
increases to come.
Its hawkish message triggered a second day of heavy selling
across European bond markets where yields on benchmark 10-year
bonds jumped as much as 14 bps .
The yield on Germany's rate-sensitive two-year bond yield
rose to 2.5%, its highest level since 2008.
The closely-watched gap between Italian and German bond
yields widened to 215 bps, while Germany's yield
curve pushed deeper into inverted territory in a sign that
investors were positioning for a sharp growth slowdown.
British bond yields also jumped and U.S.
Treasury yields edged higher in London trade.
"We now expect the ECB to go to 3.25% (including 50 bps in
March) and the Fed to 5.25% which argues for persistent pressure
on yields and spreads," said Christoph Rieger, head of rates and
credit research at Commerzbank.
GROWTH WORRIES
In China, where markets are churning around an uncertain
reopening, relief at the apparent resolution of a long-running
accounting access dispute with the United States was not enough
to bolster sentiment.
A first snapshot of business activity in Europe also
provided some positive signs.
A downturn in German economic activity eased for the second
straight month in December, with S&P's Global's flash composite
Purchasing Managers' Index rising to 48.9 in December from 46.3
in November.
Meanwhile, Japan's manufacturing activity shrank at the
fastest pace in more than two years in December, while U.S.
retail sales fell more than expected in November.
The prospect of further monetary tightening globally kept
investors nervous about longer-run growth.
In currency markets, the dollar slipped, giving back some of
the previous session's strong gains.
The dollar index, which gauges the currency against
six major peers, edged lower to 104.45. That followed a 0.85%
surge overnight, its biggest since late September.
The euro was 0.25% firmer at $1.0655, while the
dollar was almost 0.7% weaker at 136.85 yen.
Gold was steady around $1,776 an ounce. Oil gave back
some recent gains with Brent crude futures down 1.3% at
$80.22 a barrel.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; additional reporting by Naomi
Rovnick in London and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by
Arun Koyyur)