Stocks and commodities jump as China drops quarantine rule

LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Stock markets gained on
Tuesday after China said it would scrap its COVID-19 quarantine
rule for inbound travellers - a major step in reopening its
borders.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.6%, outperforming an index of global
shares, which rose 0.2%. China's bluechip gained 1%.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%,
tracking the rally in Asia, a small gain against the nearly 12%
it has lost this year, as central banks' aggressive monetary
policy tightening has hit European equities hard.
U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, climbed
0.7%, indicating the market is set to rise as traders return to
their terminals on Tuesday after the Christmas holiday.
Markets in some regions including London, Dublin, Hong Kong
and Australia remain shut.
The value of bonds fell as yields, which move inversely to
price, hit nine-week highs on Tuesday, with German two-year
yields at their highest since 2008 to trade around
2.489%, while Italian bond yields rose 11 basis
points to 4.622%.
European bond markets have yet to reach peak rates, with the
European Central Bank (ECB) lagging behind the U.S. Federal
Reserve's jumbo rate increases, according to Florian Ielpo, head
of macro at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.
The broader picture looks bullish, he said, pointing to
prices on credit spreads and in broader derivatives markets. The
, often seen as a gauge of risk aversion, has fallen 35%
since the beginning of October, as investors have grown more
confident about inflation having peaked.
"What we are seeing today, with a China rally and bullish
prices in commodities futures, is what played out in the summer
of 2008 and it looks to us like an end-of-a-cycle moment," Ielpo
said.
"With a total decline of around 20% this year, it will take
a minor miracle for 2022 to not be the weakest year for global
stock markets since the financial crisis of 2008," said Lara
Mohtadi, an analyst at SEB Bank.
"Last week we also saw the biggest rise in U.S. 10-year
yields since April and on Friday trading ended at 3.75%," she
said.
The yield on two-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on
Tuesday jumped to its highest in more than seven-and-a-half
years, as an auction for the notes with the same maturity
received relatively weak demand.
The dollar fell 0.1% against a basket of major
currencies. The euro rose about 0.25% versus the dollar to
$1.066.
Commodity currencies such as the New Zealand and Australian
dollars also moved higher.
Oil prices ticked up on thin trade, on concerns that winter
storms across the United States were affecting logistics and
production of petroleum products and shale oil.
Brent crude was up 0.9% at $84.68 a barrel, while
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was also up 0.8% at
$80.22 a barrel
U.S. Treasuries will resume trading on Tuesday after a
public holiday on Monday. The benchmark 10-year yield climbed
the most last week since early April, ending around 3.75%.
The two-year JGB yield rose to as high as
0.040%, its highest since March 2015, before falling to 0.030%.
Analysts from Citi flagged upside risk in a report on Friday
that the Fed's policy interest rate could reach 5.25% to 5.50%
by the end of 2023.
Their forecast was based largely on expectations that the
labour market would keep adding jobs in the first months of 2023
despite already being very tight, which would put further upward
pressure on wages and non-shelter service prices, thereby
requiring the Fed to raise rates more quickly.
