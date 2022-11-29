Stocks and oil buoyed by hopes of looser Chinese COVID curbs

*
Euro STOXX 600 gains around 0.5% before giving up ground
Wall Street futures up
Oil prices rebound on China hopes, talk of output cuts
Dollar falls as investors seek riskier assets
LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Stocks and oil gained on
Tuesday, buoyed by hopes that public unrest in China could spark
an earlier loosening of COVID-19 curbs in the world's
second-biggest economy.
The yuan strengthened and the dollar was down as investor
appetite for riskier assets grew.
The Euro STOXX 600 gained as much as 0.5% before
giving up some of its gains, recovering from its worst session
in almost two weeks on Monday.
Commodity-linked shares in London starred, with
miners and oil majors contributing to gains of
0.7% that outperformed indexes in Paris and Frankfurt
.
Hopes of faster easing of China's strict restrictions rose
after an official said authorities would continue to fine-tune
policy to reduce the impact of "Zero COVID" on society.
Simmering discontent with Beijing's stringent COVID
prevention policies three years into the pandemic ignited over
the weekend into broader protests in Chinese cities thousands of
miles apart.
"China is the dominant story in markets at the moment, and
the pattern of risk assets that we have seen overnight is what
we would expect with better news," said Hugh Gimber, global
market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.
"Positive news for the Chinese economy is positive news for
the global economy."
The MSCI world equity index, which
tracks shares in 47 countries, rose 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures
also rose 0.3% and Nasdaq futures added 0.5%.
The sudden bout of optimism on China combined with talk of
possible output cuts by OPEC+ to help oil prices rally.
U.S. crude futures bounced $1.53 to $78.78 a barrel,
having hit their lowest this year overnight, while Brent
climbed $1.83 to $85.12.
In a sign of appetite for risk, the dollar fell 0.4%
against a basket of currencies to 106.06, and shed 0.9%
against the offshore yuan to 7.1830, erasing all the
gains made on Monday.
Euro zone government bond yields, meanwhile, fell broadly
after inflation in Spain and in Germany's most populous state
came in below expectations. The data offered hope that the worst
of the bloc's consumer price pressures may soon be over.
Earlier, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan gained 2.5%.
Shares of Chinese property companies surged after the
country's securities regulator lifted a ban on equity
refinancing for listed property firms. That buoyed Chinese blue
chips almost 3%, the largest one-day rally in a month
after Monday's steep falls.
Hopes of eased COVID restrictions also helped the cost
of insuring exposure to Chinese debt nudge lower, after hitting
a near-three week high on Monday amid a wider selloff.
HIGHER FOR LONGER
Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin became
the latest official to douse speculation the U.S. central bank
would reverse course on interest rates relatively quickly next
year.
That heightened tensions come ahead of a speech by Fed Chair
Jerome Powell on Wednesday that is shaping up to be a major
messaging event as markets yearn for a pivot on policy.
Analysts suspect they may be disappointed.
"We envision him basically confirming a slower pace of hikes
at the December meeting, which is almost entirely priced in,"
said Jan Nevruzi, an analyst at NatWest Markets. "But we also
think he will reiterate that the Fed intends to stay in
restrictive territory through next year."
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has also
warned that euro zone inflation has not peaked and may go even
higher.
Tightening financial conditions and the prospect of a
recession are set to be a toxic brew going into 2023 with a key
regional benchmark seen sliding towards October lows, a Reuters
poll found.
The euro was 0.3% higher at $1.0375, having hit a
five-month peak of $1.0497 overnight.
(Reporting by Tom Wilson in London and Wayne Cole in Sydney;
Editing by Bradley Perrett, Kirsten Donovan and Susan Fenton)