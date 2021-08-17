Stocks and oil slide as Delta's spread muddies economic picture

(Adds market details)
* U.S. retail sales miss drives Wall Street lower
* Oil prices fell for fourth straight session
* U.S. dollar gains on safe-haven appeal
WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Major stock indexes slid and
oil posted its fourth straight day of declines as investors
grappled with mixed economic data and considered the economic
impact of the ongoing spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.
Wall Street closed down sharply on Tuesday, with the most
significant declines seen in mega-cap technology-related and
consumer discretionary stocks as investors scaled down their
risk appetite.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.79%, snapping
a five-day winning streak. The S&P 500 lost 0.71% after
posting a new record high on Monday, and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 0.93%.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, fell 0.77%.
The prospect of diminished travel demand or new pandemic
lockdowns weighed on oil, exacerbated by a belief in OPEC and
among its allies that the market does not need more supply.
Brent crude ended the session down 48 cents, or
0.7%, at $69.03 per barrel, while U.S. West Intermediate crude
(WTI) settled down 70 cents, or 1% lower at $66.59 a
barrel.
Markets opened Tuesday morning on a pessimistic note after
the Commerce Department reported U.S. retail sales fell 1.1% in
July, well below economist expectations. However, that picture
was made murkier by separate data that showed output at U.S.
factories surged in July.
Those numbers cast new doubt on whether the United States
will get a grip on the pandemic to get the world's largest
economy back on track, particularly as cases rise globally with
the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
"It is possible that rising COVID cases are beginning to
dent consumer sentiment, but the fact that restaurant spending
increased during the month suggests that such concerns are
modest. Retail sales are not adjusted for inflation, and it may
be that recent price growth is starting to affect sales volume,"
said Curt Long, chief economist and vice president at the
National Association of Federal Credit Unions.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday it remained unclear
whether the Delta spread will have a noticeable impact on the
economy, adding that many companies have been able to adapt.
Beyond COVID concerns, political turmoil in Afghanistan
added to safe-haven demand, boosting the U.S. dollar to its
second straight day of gains. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.55%
to 93.130.
U.S. Treasury yields were largely unchanged in choppy
trading on Tuesday, as investors sorted through a muddy economic
picture. Benchmark 10-year note yields were last at
1.258%, little changed on the day, after earlier falling as low
as 1.217%.
Going forward, the U.S. Federal Reserve will give investors
fresh fodder to consider on Wednesday when it releases minutes
from its July policy-setting meeting. Markets will be looking
for indications of how quickly the Fed will move to step back
its unprecedented stimulus as it eyes job gains and inflation.
Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on
Monday the Fed could begin reducing monthly asset purchases in
September if it sees one more strong jobs report.
Gold prices eased on Tuesday after several days of gains,
with spot gold dropping 0.14% to $1,784.75 an ounce. U.S.
gold futures settled 0.1% lower at $1,787.80 per ounce.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder in Washington
Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)