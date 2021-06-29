Stocks break 4-day winning streak on virus fears

* Chinese blue-chips down 1.2%
* Morgan Stanley says EM stocks are 2% off its target
* S&P cuts growth forecast for some Asian economies
* Russian rouble edges up; CS expects 100bps interest rate
hike
June 29 (Reuters) - A slide in Chinese shares pushed an
index of emerging markets stocks into the red for the first time
in five days on Tuesday, with rising coronavirus cases denting
sentiment across markets.
Chinese blue-chips fell more than 1%, taking
MSCI's index of emerging market shares 0.4% lower.
Investors are also looking forward to U.S. jobs data that could
sway the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.
Virus fears resurfaced as a surge in cases in some parts of
Asia and Africa among others spurred worries that measures to
contain the spread could undermine global economic recovery.
Morgan Stanley said EM stocks are 2% off its target.
S&P on Monday cut its growth forecasts for some of Asia's
top economies including India, the Philippines and Malaysia
citing slow rollout of vaccines as the top risk for emerging
markets. It could still take almost two years for EM Asia to be
vaccinated to 70% herd immunity, the ratings agency said
South Africa's rand fell 0.3%, heading towards
early-May lows. The country tightened curbs over the weekend as
the highly contagious Delta variant first identified in India
added to its woes amid slow vaccination rollouts. Less than one
adult in every hundred is fully vaccinated in the sub-Saharan
region, compared to an average of over 30 in more advanced
economies, according to the IMF. https://blogs.imf.org/2021/06/28/sub-saharan-africa-we-need-to-act-now
"The new restrictions could be a more extended delay to
policy normalization, alongside a marginally weaker currency,"
said Credit Suisse analysts in a note.
Russia's rouble and bonds ticked up as
investors priced in another rate hike next month after the
central bank governor on Monday said a hike between 25-100 basis
points was being considered. Analysts at Credit Suisse now
expect a 100 bps hike to 6.50% in July.
This comes after a 50bps hike earlier this month and follows
a slew of hawkish signals and some moves by many central banks
across emerging markets to rein in inflation.
The rouble is yet to reach pre-pandemic levels and has
underperformed oil prices too as geopolitics has weighed on the
currency. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a local
newspaper that while the U.S. hopes for more stable and
profitable relations with Russia, Washington will respond if
Moscow continues to "attack".
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)