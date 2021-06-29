Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks break 4-day winning streak on virus fears

06/29/2021 | 04:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Chinese blue-chips down 1.2%

* Morgan Stanley says EM stocks are 2% off its target

* S&P cuts growth forecast for some Asian economies

* Russian rouble edges up; CS expects 100bps interest rate hike

June 29 (Reuters) - A slide in Chinese shares pushed an index of emerging markets stocks into the red for the first time in five days on Tuesday, with rising coronavirus cases denting sentiment across markets.

Chinese blue-chips fell more than 1%, taking MSCI's index of emerging market shares 0.4% lower. Investors are also looking forward to U.S. jobs data that could sway the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

Virus fears resurfaced as a surge in cases in some parts of Asia and Africa among others spurred worries that measures to contain the spread could undermine global economic recovery. Morgan Stanley said EM stocks are 2% off its target.

S&P on Monday cut its growth forecasts for some of Asia's top economies including India, the Philippines and Malaysia citing slow rollout of vaccines as the top risk for emerging markets. It could still take almost two years for EM Asia to be vaccinated to 70% herd immunity, the ratings agency said

South Africa's rand fell 0.3%, heading towards early-May lows. The country tightened curbs over the weekend as the highly contagious Delta variant first identified in India added to its woes amid slow vaccination rollouts. Less than one adult in every hundred is fully vaccinated in the sub-Saharan region, compared to an average of over 30 in more advanced economies, according to the IMF. https://blogs.imf.org/2021/06/28/sub-saharan-africa-we-need-to-act-now "The new restrictions could be a more extended delay to policy normalization, alongside a marginally weaker currency," said Credit Suisse analysts in a note.

Russia's rouble and bonds ticked up as investors priced in another rate hike next month after the central bank governor on Monday said a hike between 25-100 basis points was being considered. Analysts at Credit Suisse now expect a 100 bps hike to 6.50% in July.

This comes after a 50bps hike earlier this month and follows a slew of hawkish signals and some moves by many central banks across emerging markets to rein in inflation.

The rouble is yet to reach pre-pandemic levels and has underperformed oil prices too as geopolitics has weighed on the currency. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a local newspaper that while the U.S. hopes for more stable and profitable relations with Russia, Washington will respond if Moscow continues to "attack".

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.02% 73.88 Delayed Quote.46.11%
WTI -0.30% 72.619 Delayed Quote.53.53%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:55aUK consumers get back to borrowing as lockdown lifts
RE
04:51aGold hits more than one-week low as firmer dollar dents appeal
RE
04:49aGold hits more than one-week low as firmer dollar dents appeal
RE
04:49aFTSE 100 Rises 0.3% as Construction Stocks Gain
DJ
04:46aStocks break 4-day winning streak on virus fears
RE
04:41aKennedy-Wilson buys $252 million London office building on demand rebound hopes
RE
04:31aNNPC chief advances Dangote refinery stake purchase, warns on fuel costs
RE
04:30aEbrd could be flexible with green investment drive in countries reliant on fossil fuels, its president says
RE
04:30aEbrd expects 2021 investment to slow from last year's record 11 bln euros, its president says
RE
04:30aEBRD president expects investment slowdown in 2021
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : ANALYSIS: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Cathie Wood's ARK Invest files to offer a bitcoin ETF
3China setting pace in central bank digital currency - Japan ex-regulator Endo
4BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: TP ICAP to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity, Standard Cha..
5Pandemic boom drives UK house prices up by most since 2004

HOT NEWS