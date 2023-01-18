Stocks buoyed by cheery data after BOJ damp squib

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - World stocks rose and the
Japanese yen slid on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan poured
cold water on expectations it could move away from its
ultra-loose stance, while economic and earnings data proved
cheery for European markets.
Data showed British inflation dropped to a three-month low
of 10.5% in December, the latest sign that global inflationary
pressures are abating.
Also helped by a string of positive earnings updates,
Europe's STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% to its highest level
since April 2022.
Three factors have propelled stock markets higher, said
Andreas Bruckner, European equity strategist at BofA Global
Research: an expectation for a dovish pivot from the U.S.
Federal Reserve, economic data that showed companies working
overtime to deal with order backlogs, and China's economy
re-opening faster than expected from COVID-19 lockdowns.
"But the sugar high that markets are on will eventually
disappear because it will be impossible to mask an underlying
weakness in economic demand," Bruckner said.
London's internationally-focused FTSE 100 scaled a
4-1/2-year high, trading just short of its all time peak, after
the latest UK inflation numbers, although worries over tight
monetary policy remained as the rate hovered in double-digit
territory.
Earlier in the day MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside of Japan rose 0.24%, and S&P 500
futures gained 0.26%.
JAPAN
The spotlight was also on Japan, where the yen slid and
government bond yields retreated sharply from the central bank's
0.5% ceiling after policymakers decided to keep yield curve
controls in place.
The 10-year yield plunged as much as 14 basis
points to 0.36% at its lowest point, which would have been the
biggest one-day decline since September 2003, before edging back
up to 0.41%. The yield was at 0.51% prior to the Bank of Japan
decision.
The dollar at one point rose as much as 2.7% against the
Japanese yen, but was last 0.78% higher at 129.11.
The BOJ should remain a focus in the coming months with eyes
on who will replace its incumbent Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, said
Ben Jones, director of macro research at Invesco EMEA.
"Over the medium term, there's more room for the yen to run
higher after today," Jones said.
Compared to the series of rate hikes made by the U.S.
Federal Reserve in its efforts to tame inflation, the BOJ could
just be getting started, he said.
"Japanese investors have begun to repatriate money, moving
out of U.S. equities and credit and returning it to home
markets," Jones said.
The dollar index, which measures the safe-haven
currency against six peers, shed 0.26%. It has been undermined
lately by falling U.S. bond yields as markets wager the Federal
Reserve can be less aggressive in hiking rates.
The pound rose over 0.6% and the euro
gained 0.4%, as the improved risk sentiment induced by the Bank
of Japan rippled across currency markets.
COMMODITY RALLY
Oil prices rose extending the previous session's gains,
driven by optimism that the lifting of China's strict COVID-19
curbs will lead to a recovery in fuel demand in the world's top
oil importer.
Brent crude futures jumped 1.5%, to $87.23 a barrel,
following a 1.7% rally in the previous session.
In less than three weeks of 2023, foreign buying of Chinese
stocks has exceeded last year's total as investors bet on the
country's rapid recovery after COVID-19 lockdowns were lifted.
China's Vice Premier Liu He said he welcomed foreign
investment and declared his country open to the world after
three years of pandemic isolation.
Data on Tuesday showed China's economic growth had slumped
in 2022 to 3.0% - the weakest rate in nearly half a century.
Spot gold rose over 0.5% to $1,918 per ounce.,
while three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was up 0.9% at $9,367.50 a tonne, a seven-month high.
(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie, additional reporting by Stella
Qiu in Sydney and Alun John in London. Editing by Sharon
Singleton)