(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were set to open higher on Wednesday, following a lack of announced progress in the US government debt ceiling stand-off and ahead of US inflation data and a UK interest rate decision.

US inflation reading will be released at 1330 BST on Wednesday. The Bank of England will announce its policy decision at 1200 BST on Thursday.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 index of large-caps to open down 8.79 points, or 0.1%, at 7,755.30 on Wednesday. The index closed down 14.29 points, or 0.2% at 7,764.09 on Tuesday.

Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday, as investors eyed the political tussle over US debt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.2%, the S&P 500 down 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.6%.

A high-stakes meeting between President Joe Biden and key lawmakers from both parties yielded no breakthrough on the impasse over the US debt limit, but the group agreed to keep trying to avert a devastating default.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader, met with Biden and top Democratic leaders at the White House in the latest round of a power struggle threatening massive consequences for the world's largest economy.

Biden said he made one thing clear during the talks: "Default is not an option."

Republicans, who won control of the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections, have vowed to only raise the limit from its current USD31.4 trillion maximum if spending curbs are enacted.

The US consumer price index for April will take centre stage on Wednesday.

In March, the US annual inflation rate was cooler than expected. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, it faded to 5.0% in March from 6.0% in February.

Markets are expecting inflation to remain at 5.0% in April, according to FXStreet.

In the UK, amid stubbornly high inflation and strong wage data in March, markets are expecting another 25 basis point hike to interest rates by the Bank of England.

Last week, the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank lifted their respective interest rates by 25 basis points. The Fed signalled a pause in rate hikes, while the ECB pointed to further hikes ahead.

Sterling was quoted at USD1.2611 early Wednesday, a bit lower than USD1.2618 at the London equities close on Tuesday.

The euro traded at USD1.0963 early Wednesday, higher than USD1.0955 late Tuesday. Against the yen, the dollar was quoted at JPY135.36, up versus JPY135.09.

In Asia on Wednesday, the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was down 0.3%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 1.5%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.7%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed down 0.3%.

Gold was quoted at USD2,028.72 an ounce early Wednesday, higher than USD2,025.96 on Tuesday. Brent oil was trading at USD76.85 a barrel early Wednesday, higher than USD74.94 late Tuesday.

In Wednesday's UK corporate calendar, there are half-year results from online fashion retailer Asos and a trading statement from pub chain JD Wetherspoon.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

