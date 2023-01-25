Stocks called higher ahead of inflation data

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London were set to open slightly higher on Wednesday, with a UK producer price reading before the open and a Bank of Canada interest rate decision later in the day.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 index of large-caps to open up 3.94 points, or 0.1%, 7,761.3 on Wednesday. The FTSE 100 index closed down 27.31 points, or 0.4% at 7,757.36 on Tuesday.

Sterling was quoted at USD1.2323 early Wednesday, marginally higher than USD1.2320 at the London equities close on Tuesday.

The euro traded at USD1.0899 early Wednesday, higher than USD1.0881 late Tuesday. Against the yen, the dollar was quoted at JPY130.43 up versus JPY129.89.

"The euro is up marginally after weaker US data was worse than the soggy EU PMI data. Still, it suggests that the China reopening hasn't yet caught the world by storm at the survey level. So at this juncture of the cycle, FX traders adopt the cleanest dirty shirt in the laundry basket strategy, at least in the short term," SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes said.

The US private sector continued its contraction at the start of 2023, according to flash survey results released by S&P Global on Tuesday. The headline flash US purchasing managers' index composite output index was 46.6 points in January, up from 45.0 the previous month.

Whilst the fall in business activity softened to its slowest level in three months during January, the US PMI reading remained below the 50-point market that separates growth from contraction.

By contrast, the eurozone's private sector edged back into growth territory in January. The composite PMI rose to a seven-month high of 50.2 points from 49.3 in December.

In the US on Tuesday, Wall Street ended mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.3%, whilst the S&P 500 was down 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.3%.

In Tokyo on Wednesday, the Nikkei 225 index was up 0.4%.

Meanwhile, markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong remained closed to mark Lunar New Year.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed down 0.3%.

Consumer prices in Australia rose 1.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the quarter before, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. The figure was higher than the FXStreet-cited market consensus of 1.6%, and also higher than the 1.8% quarterly rise seen in the third quarter.

From the fourth quarter of 2021, prices were 7.8% higher, accelerating from an annual rise of 7.3% in the third quarter of 2022.

Gold was quoted at USD1,926.83 an ounce early Wednesday, lower than USD1,930.76 on Tuesday. Brent oil was trading at USD86.52 a barrel early Wednesday, lower than USD88.82 late Tuesday.

In Wednesday's UK corporate calendar, there are trading statements from low-cost airline easyJet, pub chain JD Wetherspoon, and gold and silver miner Fresnillo.

In the economic calendar, the UK will release the PPI for November at 0700 GMT. The Bank of Canada announces its latest interest rate decision at around 1500 GMT.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.