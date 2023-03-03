(Alliance News) - Stocks in London were set to open higher on Friday, following positive readings on the service sectors in China and Japan and strong trading sessions in the US and Asia.

Later Friday, there will be services PMIs from the EU, UK and US as well.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 index of large-caps to open up 24.86 points, or 0.3%, at 7,968.9 on Friday. The FTSE 100 index closed up 29.11 points, or 0.4% at 7,944.04 on Thursday.

The dollar was weaker early Friday in London.

Sterling was quoted at USD1.1980, higher than USD1.1949 at the London equities close on Thursday. The euro traded at USD1.0617 early Friday, higher than USD1.0606 late Thursday. Against the yen, the dollar was quoted at JPY136.48, down versus JPY136.75.

Wall Street ended higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.1%, the S&P 500 up 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite up 0.7%.

In Asia on Friday, the Nikkei 225 index closed up 1.6%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.5%, and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 1.2%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed up 0.4%.

Growth in China's service sector sped up sharply in February, according to final survey data on Friday, as business continued to rebound after the rollback of anti-Covid measures.

The Caixin services purchasing managers' index rose to 55.0 points in February from 52.9 in January. Rising further above the 50-point no-change mark, it shows the pace of growth picked up during the month.

It was also markedly higher than FXStreet-cited consensus of 50.5.

"Overall new business rose solidly in February, with the rate of growth the quickest seen since April 2021. Panel members often mentioned that the relaxation of Covid-19 measures had underpinned the recovery in customer demand and client numbers," Caixin explained.

The composite PMI - which weighs services and manufacturing indices - rose to 54.2 from 51.1. Released on Wednesday, China's manufacturing PMI rose to 51.6 from 49.2.

In Japan, business activity in the county's service sector also expanded in February.

The au Jibun Bank services PMI rose to 54.0 points from 52.3 in January. This was the highest reading since last June. It was also slightly higher than the flash estimate of 53.6.

"Panel members often commented that stronger economic conditions and demand as the impact of the pandemic reduced had boosted activity and client confidence in both domestic and external markets," said Usamah Bhatti, S&P Global economist.

The outlook for activity over the next 12 months also strengthened, reaching a four-month high.

The composite PMI - which weighs manufacturing and services together - rose to 51.1 points from 50.7.

This was led by growth in the services sector, offset by a decline in manufacturing, due to weaker orders and demand.

Gold was quoted at USD1,842.53 an ounce early Friday, higher than USD1,837.58 on Thursday. Brent oil was trading at USD84.50 a barrel early Friday, lower than USD84.84 late Thursday.

In Friday's UK corporate calendar, there are full-year results from education publisher Pearson and online property portal Rightmove.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.