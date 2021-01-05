Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stocks climb after Monday's drop; oil gains 5%

01/05/2021 | 03:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global equity indexes were mostly higher on Tuesday, with Wall Street rebounding from a weak start to the year, and oil prices settled up 5% after news that Saudi Arabia will make voluntary cuts to its oil output in February.

Investors anxiously awaited the results of two Senate runoff races in the state of Georgia on Tuesday that are expected to determine the balance of power in Washington.

A Democratic victory in both contests could tip control of the U.S. Senate away from Republicans, potentially boosting the agenda of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

"Investors are taking a wait-and-see attitude...There's a lot to be concerned about - not only in the U.S. with the elections but also because of the different strains of the virus that are now being reported around the globe," CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall said.

Georgia results are expected to be known by Wednesday morning, according to state officials. No Democrat has won a Senate race in Georgia in two decades, but opinion surveys show both races as exceedingly close.

Equity markets were boosted recently by the start of vaccine rollouts, and U.S. stocks ended 2020 at record highs.

The discovery of a more contagious strain of the coronavirus and the latest virus-related restrictions have offset some of that optimism. Britain has begun its third national lockdown, and New York on Monday reported its first case of the highly contagious variant of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 242.21 points, or 0.8%, to 30,466.1, the S&P 500 gained 32.65 points, or 0.88%, to 3,733.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 123.76 points, or 0.97%, to 12,822.20.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.19% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.77%.

In the currency markets, the dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after China lifted its official yuan exchange rate by its highest margin since it abandoned a dollar peg in 2005.

The Chinese move helped support demand for other currencies and kept MSCI's emerging-market currency index near the record high it had hit on Monday.

In the offshore market, the yuan strengthened as far as 6.4419 for the first time since June 2018. It started the week at 6.4944.

The British pound recovered from a tumble on Monday, when a surge in COVID cases in the United Kingdom forced the nationwide lockdown until mid-February.

The dollar index fell 0.485%, with the euro up 0.42% to $1.23. Sterling was last trading at $1.363, up 0.45% on the day.

Bitcoin traded at $32,045.29 following a roller-coaster ride that took it to a record high of $34,800 on Sunday, followed by a tumble to as low as $27,734 the following session.

Earlier, in Hong Kong, China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom rallied after the New York Stock Exchange suddenly scrapped plans to de-list the companies' shares following a U.S. executive order.

U.S. crude futures rose 4.9% to settle at $49.93 a barrel. Brent crude futures also jumped 4.9%, settling at $53.60.

Spot gold added 0.5% to $1,951.52 an ounce.

In the bond market, benchmark U.S. 10-year notes last fell 14/32 in price to yield 0.9632%, from 0.917% late on Monday.

(Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London and Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru and Stephanie Kelly in New York, editing by Gareth Jones, Mark Heinrich and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Caroline Valetkevitch


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 5.64% 27520.71 Real-time Quote.10.37%
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 5.13% 46.1 End-of-day quote.4.30%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 3.35% 2.16 End-of-day quote.0.47%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.57% 30407.28 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.07% 0.90245 Delayed Quote.0.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.38% 1.2298 Delayed Quote.0.32%
LONDON BRENT OIL 5.63% 53.52 Delayed Quote.0.02%
NASDAQ 100 0.64% 12775.947945 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.81% 12799.67986 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 0.68% 3725.65 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.19% 400.94 Delayed Quote.0.67%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.29% 6.43314 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.08% 6.455 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI 5.18% 49.87 Delayed Quote.0.48%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:36pPORT OF BROWNSVILLE : Texas lng announces long-term lease agreement with the port of brownsville
PU
03:30pDollar falls as yuan fix lifts risk currencies, Georgia elections in focus
RE
03:26pSolarwinds hack 'was, and continues to be' intelligence-gathering effort - us government
RE
03:25pU.s. intelligence and security agencies say fewer than 10 u.s. government agencies have been compromised by 'follow-on activity' after initial hack
RE
03:25pUs government says 'fewer than ten' us agencies compromised by further solwarwinds hacking activity
RE
03:24pRUSSIAN ACTORS "LIKELY" BEHIND HACKING ATTACKS ON US AGENCIES : Director of national intelligence
RE
03:24pU.s. intelligence and security agencies say they believe solarwinds hack was an intelligence gathering effort, likely russian in origin
RE
03:22pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : Statement Regarding Seed Coat Fragments in Cotton Produced in the Southeast
PU
03:19pOil prices jump 5% on OPEC+ output talks, Iran tension
RE
03:12pSaudi deepens cuts as OPEC+ agrees oil output rollover
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. : McDonald's wants a bite of crispy chicken market with new sandwiches
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : beat 560-plane delivery goal for 2020 - sources
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL B : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ